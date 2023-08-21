New Lenox’s Jay Robinson had tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan in the Army.

He was also in the National Guard.

But it was a non-combat vehicle accident in Champaign five years ago that left him wheelchair bound.

Three years ago, Robinson, 42, discovered wheelchair softball.

“As an able-bodied person I played baseball at Largo High School in Florida,” he said.

“I love the game, always loved the game. Having people with disabilities play the same game is great.”

Robinson is on the Lincolnway Special Recreation Association Hawks, which finished in the top four of the National Wheelchair Softball Association World Series, Aug. 3-5 in the parking lot at Ozinga Field in Crestwood.

It's the second year the LWSRA helped bring the tournament to the South Suburbs, to the cheers of local players.

“It’s great because I didn’t have to drive far, bro,” Robinson said. “It’s nice. I love it.”

Robinson also plays for the Chicago Bears Wheelchair Rugby team.

Keith Wallace, executive director of the LWSRA, put in a lot of work building up the six fields and taking them down and members of his staff were taxed, but it was worth it.

“It’s pretty cool because we know the lay of the land and we were able to change a couple of things up,” he said. “We moved a couple of fields. But all-in-all it’s a pretty decent tournament.”

The Hawks were seeded fourth out of 20 teams and won their first game, 8-3 over the 13th-seeded Deep South Hurricanes on Aug. 3, They then lost 6-5 to Columbus later in the day.

The following day, however, was a marathon of softball for the Hawks.

It started with the first game at 7:30 a.m., a victory over West Michigan, and ended four games later with a loss to the Nebraska Barons in a game that started at 6 p.m.

Sandwiched in between those games included a wild 15-13 victory over Courage Kenny of Minnesota and 14-13 win in a rematch with Columbus to gain some revenge from the day before.

Other members of the Hawks are Rob Gregory, James Jackson, Justin Hillman, Andrew Cichon, Nicki Vansa, Jeffrey Yackley, Devin Lockett, Daniel Douglas, Alex Parra, Daniel Palmer, Willie Smith, Eric Phillips, JR Boyer, Dino Ramirez, Mak Nong, William Smith, Aquino Rene, RJ Anderson and Austin Spalla.

“Everybody brings something to the table,” Robinson said of the team. “I think we mesh really well, and we play very well together. It’s a dynamite team.

The Hawks also had a team of youngsters play in the junior division of the tournament.

Members of that squad are Ellen Trainor, Ava Bronkema, Cameron Davis, Harmonee Rutues, Austin Spalla, Chloe Johnson, Gianna Quintero, James McNeela, Drew Buetel, Ethan Franks, Vikaras Umbrasas, Violet Wilson, Camden Lopes and Percy Croom. Wallace is the coach, assisted by Adriel Mares and Sue Dineen.

The main adult bracket featured 20 teams from all over the country and a few international teams including Japan, which won it for the second year in a row, and Ghana. Some international players joined American teams because they couldn’t get a full team to come to Crestwood.

The Japanese team was dominant, outscoring its first four opponents 82-18.

Lincolnway gets players from all over the Chicago area and some from Indiana.

Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney Lincolnway shines at wheelchair softball tourney

“It a mixed team of players who come to play for us,” Wallace said. “We’re one of the few teams on the South Side so people come from far and wide to try to play.”