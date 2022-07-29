Andrew High runner makes mark on Orland's Veterans Liberty Run

Orland Park’s Krysta Stanko said her goal is to keep the family legacy going.

She will head into her senior year at Andrew High School hoping to become a state qualifier in either cross country or track — ideally both.

She said her parents, Dave and Irma, qualified for the Illinois High School Association state cross country meet.

Dave had an all-state career with an 18th-place finish in the state with Oak Lawn Community High School in 1986. Irma, then Perez, qualified for state in the 1600 and 1800 runs from Farragut High School in Chicago but did not medal. She did run for Eastern Illinois University.

Krysta qualified for sectional in both sports for the Thunderbolts her junior year and hopes to advance one more level in 2022 and 2023.

She had her confidence boosted after winning the women’s division of the Veterans Liberty Run July 1 at Centennial Park.

Stanko ran the two-mile course in 13 minutes 02.7 seconds to finish eighth overall.

“I just wanted to get in the top three in my age group,” the 16-year-old runner said. “I’m a little bit surprised I won but I ran with determination, so I was able to do it.”

Orland Park’s Samantha Berry, 14, took second in the women’s division with a 14:08.7.

The men’s winner hails from Wisconsin.

Brett Hulliberger of Waukesha, was on his way to Kalamazoo, Mich., for the Fourth of July weekend with his family and stopped in Orland Park to visit his girlfriend and try his luck in this race.

The 20-year-old dominated as he ran the course in 10:50.8. Orland Park’s Saulo Mateo Ramiro, 15, took second with an 11:16.2.

“I like to run in races like these because it helps my training for the cross country season,” said Hulliberger, who runs for Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. “I just wanted to have fun. It’s a cool event.”

There were 160 runners who finished the race, and several walkers who covered a one-mile course.