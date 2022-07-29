 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story urgent
Community

Andrew High runner makes mark on Orland's Veterans Liberty Run

  • 0

Orland Park’s Krysta Stanko said her goal is to keep the family legacy going.

She will head into her senior year at Andrew High School hoping to become a state qualifier in either cross country or track — ideally both.

She said her parents, Dave and Irma, qualified for the Illinois High School Association state cross country meet.

Dave had an all-state career with an 18th-place finish in the state with Oak Lawn Community High School in 1986. Irma, then Perez, qualified for state in the 1600 and 1800 runs from Farragut High School in Chicago but did not medal. She did run for Eastern Illinois University. 

Krysta qualified for sectional in both sports for the Thunderbolts her junior year and hopes to advance one more level in 2022 and 2023.

She had her confidence boosted after winning the women’s division of the Veterans Liberty Run July 1 at Centennial Park.

People are also reading…

Stanko ran the two-mile course in 13 minutes 02.7 seconds to finish eighth overall.

“I just wanted to get in the top three in my age group,” the 16-year-old runner said. “I’m a little bit surprised I won but I ran with determination, so I was able to do it.”

Orland Park’s Samantha Berry, 14, took second in the women’s division with a 14:08.7.

The men’s winner hails from Wisconsin.

Brett Hulliberger of Waukesha, was on his way to Kalamazoo, Mich., for the Fourth of July weekend with his family and stopped in Orland Park to visit his girlfriend and try his luck in this race.

The 20-year-old dominated as he ran the course in 10:50.8. Orland Park’s Saulo Mateo Ramiro, 15, took second with an 11:16.2.

“I like to run in races like these because it helps my training for the cross country season,” said Hulliberger, who runs for Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. “I just wanted to have fun. It’s a cool event.”

There were 160 runners who finished the race, and several walkers who covered a one-mile course.

Veterans Liberty Run medalists

Here are the medalists by age group in the Orland Park Veterans Liberty Run July 1 in Centennial Park: 

Male 9-under: Connor Gregorson, Colin Young and Dylan Ahmer

Male 10-14: Dylan Straka, Colin Stack and Pounds Rylan

Male 15-19: Saulo Mateo Ramiro, Peter Mulligan and Brayden Block

Male 20-24: Brett Hulliberger, Patrick Gannon and Andrew Szmanski

Male 25-29: Tyler Guzinski and Zack Lundquist

Male 30-34: Trevor Noonan

Male 35-39: Colin Nolan, Scott Gerretse, Nick Gregorson

Male 40-44: Dariusz Lisowski, Nicholas Janet and Jakob Luckhard

Male 45-49: Michael Young, Benedyct Szymanski and Michael Turk

Male 50-54: Krzysztof Wasik, Sean McNamee and David Bruce

Male 55-59: Patrick O’Connell, Richard Rugett and Jim Downey

Male 60-64: Doran Phillips and John Janosz

Male 65-69: Richard Schopper

Male 70-older: Alan White, Geoffrey Tryon and John Jurcenko

Female 9-younger: Taylor Bogdan, Elena Wilkins and Addison Bogdan

Female 10-14: Samantha Barry, Kaylee Woods and Katie Ahmer

Female 15-19: Krysta Stanko, Daniela Iraci and Charlotte Gallian

Female 20-24: Julia Dalmann and Stephanie Gaspardo

Female 25-29: Elyse Janosz, Michaela Trail and Cassandra Noonan

Female 30-34: Michella Lally, Sarah Janosz, Stephanie Nolan

Female 35-39: Kaitlyn Yoder and Katie Smith

Female 40-44: Courtney Luckhard, Mary Beth Casarez and Erica Bogdan

Female 45-49: Bridget Young, Bridget Quinn and Elizabeth Aguinaga

Female 50-54: Paula Gaspardo, Erika Garcia and Sonya Levoy

Female 55-59: Vilma Elizondo

Female 60-64: Laura Mniszewski-Krull, Kathy Jurcenko and Susan Janosz

Female 65-69: Beverlee Dallmann

Female 70-older: Paula Scheiwe, Kathy Kleczkowski and Judy Hetzel

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts