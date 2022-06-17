Andrew, Sandburg boys capture state crowns in discus, 3200 relay

Shake and bake.

Andrew’s Jonathan Young said he was shaking toward the end of his discus event.

Sandburg’s 3200 relay team baked and scorched the track.

In the end, they were Class 3A state champions.

The Southland Your Times area had two champs crowned at the Illinois High School Association State Boys Track and Field meet at O’Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston May 28.

Sandburg’s 3200 team of Sean Marquardt, Declan Tunney, Trent Anderson and Brock Rice won the fourth state title in school history in that event by running a time of 7 minutes, 44.03 seconds. The Eagles had finished second in sectional action to Hinsdale Central and second in the May 27 state preliminaries to Downers Grove South.

But in the race that mattered most, the Eagles beat Hinsdale Central (7:45.91) and Downers Grove South (7:48.83).

“It's quite a group,” Sandburg distance coach John O’Malley said of his champs. “There is not a weak link in the group.”

O’Malley broke the quartet down, starting with the Grand Valley State-bound Marquardt.

“He’s a senior who is intelligent and tough,” O’Malley said. “He’s perfect for leading off. When you have 12 teams in the final, the leadoff leg is really congested and really tough.

“It’s not an easy leg. When you need a tough guy. it was Tommy Brennan back in the day and Sean was that guy for us this year. He could handle it and keep composed.”

Next up is Tunney, who is headed to Missouri and also finished sixth in the 1600 run.

“He’s been a guy who hasn’t had a bad race in his entire career,” O’Malley said. “He helped us get out into the front or near the front during his leg of the race.”

Anderson was the only junior on the state winner.

“He’s a really strong closer, and you want some momentum going into the anchors,” O’Malley said. “That’s what Trent gave us. He caught the kid and took the lead.”

That led to the Bradley-bound Rice.

“He’s an animal,” O’Malley said. “I have so much confidence in him. In the 20 years I’ve been coaching, he would be top four of all the 800 runners I’ve ever coached. I was pretty confident when he got the baton that he was going to close it down for us.”

In the discus event, Young uncorked his 181-foot, 11.75 on the second throw of the preliminaries.

“I wanted to throw as far as I could,” Young said. “To be honest, I didn’t think it was going to go that far. It didn’t feel great coming off my hand. I guess I had more torque than usual.”

Then, the waiting game.

While he wasn’t able to hit that number on the rest of his throws, neither were any of the competitors.

As it got down to the final round, everyone was taking aim at his mark.

“The second day in finals I was last thrower,” Young said. “I was watching everyone throw. It was so nerve-wracking. I was physically shaking.”

Young’s unlikely road to the state championship started last year when track and football coaches Quinn Hollar and Paul Garbrecht convinced some of their football players to come out for track.

Young had not thrown a discus before 2021 and within his first couple of throws, Garbrecht said Young was at a point that took two or three years for most athletes to develop.

Because Young is late in the game with his success he has a huge ceiling as he learns his craft. Young has small school offers but is considering heading to a junior college for football and track with the hopes an NCAA Division I school will take an interest in him in one of the sports in a year or two. Iowa Central has emerged as a favorite.

While missing out on a championship, Lockport’s Gabe Czako finished his athletic career with two second-place finishes in the hurdle events.

In the 2021-22 school year, he earned state medals in football (state championship), soccer (third) and track (two second place finishes). In the spring of 2021, he won two more track medals, giving him six medals in three sports over a one-year period.

