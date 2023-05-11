Two area gamers took second place in their respective divisions at the Illinois High School Association eSports State Championships.

Andrew’s Zaid Alqammaz placed second in the Super Smash Bros. individual event while Sandburg’s Faisal Abdulhadi was a runner-up in the FIFA division in the competition April 29 at Evergreen Park Community High School.

This is the second year the IHSA sponsored eSports and last year, Alqammaz and Thang Truong won a state title in the Smash Bros. duo team event.

That event was not offered this year, so Alqammaz flew solo in his quest for another state title. The senior opened the 16-team double-elimination tournament losing to Stagg’s Kristian Zajac 2-0 and had to win six matches in the losers bracket and lost to Zajac 3-2 for the title.

The two are from rival District 230 schools and knew each other a bit the last year.

“He’s so good. … He’s just so good,” Zajac said of Alqammaz. “He’s the one guy I don’t want to play, and that’s just a testament of how good he is.”

“I knew it was going to be hard to beat him two sets in a row,” Alqammaz said of Zajac. “There is a lot of tension when we play each other, but when all of this is over, we’ll be buddy-buddy and practice with each other.”

There are advantages and disadvantages to having a partner as opposed to playing solo, Alqammaz said.

“When you have a partner, there is a lot more responsibility,” he said. “You have to make sure we’re coordinated, and it adds an extra layer to the game plan and how you play it.

“I really enjoyed doing duos because I do OK under pressure. There is a lot of pressure as a singles player because there is a lot of pressure on myself. Anything I do is completely on me. It's more self-involvement in every aspect.”

Alqammaz plans on heading to the University of Illinois-Chicago and hopes to catch that institution’s attention for scholarship money with last year’s state championship and as this year’s runner-up.

“If I can get a scholarship, it would take a lot off my shoulders,” said Alqammaz, who plans to major in psychology.

Abdulhadi’s second-place finish was impressive considering he started competing only a few months ago. He has been a “casual” player for years. But the senior, who is a heavyweight on the wrestling team, tried competing after the wrestling season was over.

“After wrestling, I said ‘let me try this game.’’ ’ Abdulhadi said. “I would just play it for fun for the last eight or nine years. It was casual. It turns out I guess I’m not too bad at it.”

He opened play with 6-0 and 4-3 victories in the first two rounds before falling to Schaumburg’s Christian Chavez 3-1.

That put him in the loser’s bracket and he racked up two more shutout wins before he knocked off Chavez 4-2 in the rematch to make it to the title game.

Abdulhadi needed to beat Highland Park’s Erick Chavez twice to win the state title but dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to end his tournament.

He wnet into the tournament with a “whatever happens, happens” attitude.

“I was surprised with the fan base,” he said. “I didn’t expect that many people. When I came in, I didn’t think too many people were going to be here. There is a lot of people here. And it’s really competitive.

“I’m enjoying it and having fun with it.”

Lincoln-Way East’s Rocket League team tied for seventh place.

The team members were senior Peter Flores, junior Jacob Hartman and sophomores Elisha Adams and Colin Keener.