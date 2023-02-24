Matt Gaspardo made it just in time.

True, the Sandburg senior was a little late for the Consolidated High School District 230 board meeting Jan. 26. But he made it on time on time for the portion of the meeting in which he and two other student council presidents in the district gave updates on their schools to the board.

It was his debut in this role.

The meeting took place at Sandburg, and he was in the building, getting in a taking a few extra shots in practice with the Eagles’ basketball team. So he had to scramble.

Welcome to Gaspardo’s world, where idle time is a luxury he usually can’t afford.

Gaspardo spent three years writing for the school newspaper, is on the National Honor Society board and the board of the Sandburg SuperfanZ and started the school year as vice president of the student council.

But his schedule got a little busier when President Nour Ayyash graduated early to head to college, putting Gaspardo in the top spot.

“I had no idea it was coming,” Gaspardo said. “(Adviser Fred Peronto) pulled me aside one day in November and told me Nour is graduating and asked if I wanted to pick up the job as president. None of us knew she was going to graduate early.”

So Gaspardo, who was also involved in a lot of activities when he attended grade school at Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, happily took it on.

“It’s a lot to deal with sometimes,” Gaspardo admitted. “There is school and basketball and stuff to do for other clubs. It’s been tough at times, but I’m able to manage it pretty well.”

Gaspardo joins Carter Bailitz of Andrew and Massa Haj Ali from Stagg in preparing reports for the school board.

D-230 Superintendent Robert Nolting said he is not sure when the presidents started making presentations at meetings, but it dates back at least to the 2004-2005 school year.

Nolting said Gaspardo took over in an “unprecedented manner” with the early graduation.

“These kids serve vital roles as building leaders and serve on building committees to make positive changes at their campus,” Nolting said. “The student experience is our focus. To hear from them reflects what kids think is important about their high school experience and helps us maintain a focus on providing for our students and staff, who are the key stakeholders in that experience.”

There is usually some light banter between the students and board members after the reports.

“The board enjoys the presentation as it gives them a student perspective on what’s happening in the schools,” D-230 School Board President Tony Serratore said. “It is also important to interact with the students, develop a relationship and make sure that as a board this is the main reason we serve.”

Students such as Gaspardo are willing to serve.

During the second semester of his freshman year, however, COVID-19 hit and activities shut down, classes were held online. Though things seem back to normal, Gaspardo said the after-effects are still a concern and he has brought that up to D-230 officials.

“Coming out of COVID, I think a lot of students are struggling with grades and studying and getting homework done,” he said. “I think there have been a lot of supportive teachers with that, but it’s still a big problem.

“Some students do not know how to prepare for class and how to get their work done. It all got messed up with COVID, and it’s still a big issue here, today. But it’s definitely getting better.”