'Beat the Nun' drive contest highlights golf tourney to benefit St. Coletta's

When Sister Maryann Dosen was 4, she picked up a golf club and it didn’t take long for her to hit a ball that broke a basement window in her home.

Now, she is using her club to help charities break fundraising records.

Since the early 1990s, Dosen has donated time and swings to various golf outings in a “Beat the Nun” contest. Dosen sets up at a hole, and golfers donate to try drive it farther than she does for a prize and I Beat the Nun tag that several golfers won.

For the fifth year, she returned to Crystal Tree Golf and Country Club in Orland Park to help raise money for St. Coletta’s in the 33rd running of the Kennedy Golf Invitational Aug. 8.

Bill Rybak, event chair for 15 years, said that it has raised more than $1.5 million in the last three decades and this year brought in another $100,000.

And a raffle for a trip to play Pebble Beach expected to raise $15,000 came in at more than $21,000, according to Ashley Deckelman, a marketing assistant at St. Coletta’s. She added the Beat the Nun competition raised close to $4,000.

“She is wonderfully kind to do this for us,” Rybak said of Sister Dosen.

Dosen lives in Lemont and works in Naperville. She grew up on the South Side of Chicago and attended Chicago Mercy High School until it closed in 1972 and finished up at St. Francis de Sales.

She said her father told her that once she could hit the ball 100 yards consistently, she would be ready for a real golf course.

Shortly thereafter, she was on the Burnham Woods Golf Course, honing her craft, which is paying off for various good causes in the area.

“God gave me the gift of hitting the golf ball long and straight so I’m going to use it to help benefit others,” Dosen said.

St. Coletta’s is based in Tinley Park and serves more than 300 children and adults. It describes itself as an organization that “provides a lifelong continuum of care, beginning in early childhood. Our residential, educational and vocational training programs provide services for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities that enhance their independence and well-being."

Heather Benedick, assistant director of St. Coletta’s, said that because the organization has been around so long, there are new challenges ahead.

“Many of the people we serve have been with us since they were 8 or 9 years old,” she said. “They are in their 40s and 50s now. Their needs are increasing because, like all of us, they have clinical needs and medical needs and we’re impacted by these environmental changes that are not accounted for by the state of Illinois.”

She also added that the organization plans to expand its services to meet the needs of those of various ages.

The golf match is a huge fundraiser . The record 126 golfers who signed up were given glasses and small bottles of old fashioned cocktails to mark this year's theme of an old-fashioned fundraiser. Rybak joked that some duffers might be consuming them by the fourth hole if their games went south.

Besides the Beat the Nun competition, there also was a beat-the-rain element to the event. It rained all morning but let up in time for the golfers to enjoy lunch and speeches before the 1 p.m. tee off.

Deckelman said that the golfers had the opportunity to play all 18 holes.

Rybak was happy the rain didn’t damage the fun, and he is glad to see another successful event in the books.

“St. Coletta’s and the original developer of Crystal Tree partnered together,” he said. “It’s a great cause with great people. It’s been a wonderful success from participation and people jumping in to help.”