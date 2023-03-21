Century Junior High eighth grader Quinn Durkin may have been voted the Most Valuable Player of the Southwest Interscholastic Conference Tournament.

Durkin may have already scored 25 points in the basketball title game against Palos South Middle School.

But when the going got tough in the closing seconds of the tied game and he found himself double-teamed by the defense in the paint, he had a split-second choice to make.

Try to follow through with a shot in traffic or kick it out to an open teammate?

He made the wise choice of throwing the ball outside to teammate Zedan Said.

Said, a 5-foot, 90-pound guard, calmly sank a 3-point basket with 4 seconds left to go, and Palos was not able to score on the final possession. So the Wildcats won a wild 55-52 victory for the championship March 11 at Prairie View Middle School in Tinley Park.

“I was going to take the shot, but I just wasn’t open,” Durkin said. “Those two guys crashed down, so I got the ball to ‘Z’ and he hit it.

“I knew he was going to hit it. He was hot all game.”

And 'Z' knew he was going to hit it.

“I just let it fly — shooters shoot,” Said said. “I knew it was going in right when I shot it.

“Quinn is a very good playmaker and scorer, and he made a very nice pass out to me. It was probably the biggest shot of my career.”

The Sandburg-bound Said plans to play basketball for the Eagles, and he is not letting his size get in the way of a sport usually dominated by height.

“Shorter guys have to do a lot of work,” he said.

He has put in a lot of work perfecting his outside shooting. In addition to practice, he tries to take 100 shots a day.

The win capped a perfect season for the Wildcats. The team was 19-0 with a SWIC championship as seventh graders and finished 19-0 with another title this year.

Other members of the team are Nate Anton, Jake Tomczak, Jake Drew, Zadok Judd, Abed Hmeidan, Matt Durkin, Karim Diab, Tommy Moore, Ryan Jabawi, Gian Picot, Mo Hagag, Solomen Mitchell and Hayden Toenjes.

Diab, Quinn, Durkin and Tomczak were named to the all-conference team.

It’s been a fun season for the Wildcats despite having a target on their backs.

“We all work well together, and we have all been playing together since we were little,” Tomczak said. “We have that chemistry, and we executed to be able to go 38-0 in two years.”

This is just the fourth time in SWIC history that Century won an eighth-grade title. The league started hosting tournaments in 1964. The Wildcats also won in 2003, 2014 and 2017.

Coach Kevin Pajeau had the rare treat of coaching the team last season and this season.

“I’ve never coached a team for two years, and it’s been a lot of fun,” Pajeau said. “I really like them. They are a good bunch of kids.”

He may have his work cut out for him in 2023-24. This year’s seventh-grade Wildcats finished 0-16 in the regular season and lost its first game in the tournament.

In girls volleyball, the seventh graders at Grissom Middle School and Century’s eighth graders made it to the title games at Grissom in Tinley Park.

But both came in second, dropping two-game decisions to Palos South.