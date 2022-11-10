Donations of respirator masks cover Orland, Tinley first responders, seniors in security

It might be said that Tinley Park’s Victor Kress is masking his generosity.

In early summer, the president of the Orland Park-based EzCloud Solutions donated close to $50,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to Tinley Park first responders. He didn’t quit there.

On Oct. 18, he doubled down and announced that EzCloud would donate $100,000 worth of masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills Police Departments and senior volunteers in Orland Township.

Fire chief Michael Schofield was happy with the donation announced at a news conference at the Orland Fire Protection District training center.

“We’ve gone through COVID and for all of us first responders — police, fire, whoever — we suffered dearly trying to find masks and trying to find a mask that would filter out the particles that we were seeing,” Schofield said. “Paramedics were in the ambulances constantly with all of the sick people. They are being protected. Police, who are the first ones on the scene, are being protected now.”

Kress said it is a useful tool for anyone, but especially those on the front line.

“It allows you to put your mask on and filter out 99% of airborne particles with a Japanese medical-grade silicone that gives you that nose-mouth seal that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Infection) specifically talks about,” Kress said. “The comfortable ear loops eliminate sore ears, especially after extensive wear. Some of these responders wear them for 12 hours-plus and that can be very cumbersome.”

Tinley Park has had some time to try out the masks, and officials give a verbal thumbs up.

“As most companies and businesses were struggling during COVID, Victor was doing the exact opposite,” Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz said. “He doubled down and was giving his product away. We appreciated the donation, and it's businesses like this that make us proud to have them in our (area).”

“They have been invaluable when our firefighters respond to calls day in and day out,” Deputy Fire Chief Daniel J. Reda said. “The level of safety provided by them is unmatched.”

Bill Brady, a Tinley Park trustee and a member of senior services for Orland Township, said the seniors will appreciate the masks. Brady added that Kress is a neighbor, and Brady used to drive Kress’s grandmother for the township and bring her to bingo.

“This is giving back to our seniors who are at high risk of existing medical conditions,” Brady said. “They are very, very happy to get these.”

The mask initiative is dear to Kress’s heart.

Kress said he has special needs son, Vinny, who is also a cancer survivor, and his wife, Karen, has respiratory and heart issues. Both are immunocompromised and the TR1 product gives them both added protection.

Victor’s father, Don, is executive vice president of Ez Cloud and has been an extra/actor for all 11 seasons of Dick Wolf’s TV series “Chicago Fire,” as well as a graduate of the Orland Park Citizen's Police Academy under former Police Chief Tim McCarthy.

“What better way to thank all of them for keeping our employees, families and visitors safe than donating a product we know and trust to keep them safe in the line of duty?" Don Kress said.

EzCloud is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

“If someone were to tell me that I would be standing here after 10 great years in business, I would have told them ‘you’re kidding, right?’ ’’ Victor Kress said. “But that’s what we’re doing here. Somebody pinch me.”