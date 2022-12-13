Even Scrooge can't dampen spirits at Orland Park's parade, holiday festivities

Orland Park’s Bryan Riess surveyed the long line of families waiting to see Santa Claus.

He had seen enough and decided to throw a few loud disparaging remarks Santa’s way.

Some in line, looked surprised. A couple of people gave Riess the stink eye.

Mission accomplished.

Riess, an actor who was playing Scrooge at the Orland Park holiday festivities Nov. 27, was having fun humbugging around at the parade and later at the Orland Park Civic Center.

“Some people look at me funny like ‘who is this guy?’ and then they say ‘ohh — he’s working here.’ ” Riess said. “But I enjoy it.”

Scrooge, like the Grinch, is a part of holiday spirit and there was plenty to go around during the village’s kickoff to the holiday season.

Thousands attended the parade and stayed around as Mayor Keith Pekau and a group of children held the ceremonial lighting of the village’s Christmas Tree.

In the warmth of the Civic Center, there were food and gifts for sale plus the long line to see Santa Claus. Outside, activities near Village Hall included reindeer rides and lighted décor posing as photo backdrops.

Orland Park’s Kitching family even wore holiday lights on their shoulders and around their necks.

Kevin and Jennifer Kitching and their children, Kylie and Konner, enjoyed the celebration.

“It’s a nice family event,” Kevin said.

And it’s become a tradition.

“We always come, and we always enjoy the festivities,” Jennifer said. “We came to see all of the fun.

“My kids love to see the lights, and we always come shopping. We love the hot chocolate. We always see the reindeer. We love to see Santa. We always have a great time.”

Though it rained most of the day, it held off in the evening and people came out in droves on the chilly night.

“The turnout was great,” Pekau said. “The event keeps getting bigger, and the parade was great again. People enjoyed it. The rain held off.

“We have a great community, and it shows when everyone comes out for these events.”

This is the second year of the parade, and there were 40 entrants on the Ravinia Avenue route.

Village-related parade participants included the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce, the Orland Park Children’s Theatre, the Orland Park Fire Service Unit 614, the Orland Park Pioneers Football organization, the Orland Park Public Library, the Orland Park Recreation and Parks Department, Orland Park Special Recreation, the Orland Park Sting Football Club, Orland School District 135 the Orland Township Highway Department and the Orland Youth Association.

Riess is a co-director of the Children’s Theatre, which is putting on a production of “Fixing Christmas” Dec. 16-18 at the Orland Park Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane.

It’s a production written by Riess about a group of young orphans who are convinced Christmas is not coming. A few of Santa’s elves are in charge of bringing the spirit of Christmas back. There will also be a children’s choir singing in the show.

Tickets are $12 for all ages. For more information, visit orlandpark.org.

Riess is a LaGrange native who attended Riverside-Brookfield High School and has been a mainstay in local theater since moving to Orland Park.

His contributions to the community are un-Scrooge-like but on Nov. 27, he played his role as the bad guy. He did break character to praise Orland’s celebration.

“It’s gotten bigger and bigger as the years go on. It’s great. It really brings the community together — especially this time — post-COVID and all of that,” Riess said. “A lot of people came out and that’s awesome.”

