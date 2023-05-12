Mark Bateman has claimed the title of 2023 Orland Township Senior American Idol.
The former member of the choir at St. Christopher Parish in Midlothian topped 11 other contestants at the event April 27 at Georgios Banquets in Orland Park.
More than 550 guests attended the evening sponsored by Right at Home of Orland Park that included dinner and three rounds of singing by the 12 finalists
Bateman showcased his love of music and performing starting with the Frank Sinatra standard “My Way.” In the second round, he sang “Keeper of the Stars” and finished with “Mack the Knife.”
“We’re incredibly fortunate to have so many talented seniors who are willing to come out, showcase their talents and compete to benefit the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation,” township Supervisor Paul O’Grady said in a statement. “Offering opportunities like this to our seniors is just one of the many ways we keep the members of our community involved. We’re incredibly glad to have also found a way to help benefit local youth in the process. I want to thank everyone who came out and supported their favorite singer, and of course, our Scholarship Foundation.”