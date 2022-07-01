Former Sandburg runner beats odds, sprained ankle to claim NCAA title for Notre Dame

Orland Park native and Sandburg graduate Dylan Jacobs capped off an amazing 2022 college season by becoming an NCAA Champion in the 10000-meter race.

The University of Notre Dame senior had broken the 4-minute mile barrier in January and posted the best indoor time by a collegiate American runner in the 5000-meter event in February.

On June 8, he won the NCAA 10K in Eugene, Ore., with a time of 28 minutes, 12.32 seconds despite falling at the 3K mark.

“You couldn’t script this season any better,” he said.

So, what’s next for Jacobs, who graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in business and analytics?

He has an extra year of eligibility so he can take that. He entered the transfer portal so he would likely head to another program if he chooses to go that route.

He could join a professional running club on the West Coast and kick start a bid for the OIympics.

“It’s a goal,” Jacobs said of the Olympics. “After this race, it’s become realistic. There would still be a lot of training and work to be done before that. I’m not too focused on that right now, but it’s in the back of my mind.”

His high school cross country and track distance coach, John O’Malley, said he would like to see Jacobs give it a try.

“He's not that far off already,” O’Malley said. “The NCAA champion is always a contender for the Olympics.

“But he will need to get some experience in professional racing and will need to find a good training and team environment with a good fit for his personality after college to continue progressing. Beyond that, he is on a great path, and it would be foolish to try to make too far of a jump at any point.”

To fall in a race is devastating to some, but when Jacobs fell — and sprained his ankle — he kept his cool. His right foot made contact with the rail and he went down. But he got back up and went chasing the pack and became just the second Fighting Irish runner to win in that event — the first coming in 2001.

“I was pretty relaxed before it happened,” Jacobs said of the fall. “I figured if I could get to the back of the pack or the middle of the pack, it was no big deal. You just try to stay calm and stay relaxed and everything will go well.”

The best was yet to come.

On his swollen right ankle, he ran a 1:57.63 in the final 800 meters. His final lap was :55.45 and he passed favored Abdihamid Nur of Northern Arizona University and went on to win.

Jacobs stayed off the ankle the next day but the day after that, he ran in the 5000 and finished in 17th place, which was still good for second-team All-America.

He did not blame the ankle for the performance.

“I don’t like to think like that at all,” he said. “I was ready to go for it. There were probably a ton of people in that race who were not 100%. They were all still racing.

“I didn’t have the legs in that one, I was a little more tired. I put myself in a solid position, I just didn’t have the legs to close it.”

Jacobs is the first Illinois runner to win an NCAA title in the 10K event, and O’Malley ranks that as the top accomplishment in Jacobs’ career.

“The record and mile are awesome, as was his cross country national race, but it's a big deal to win such a premier event at the outdoor NCAA Championships,” the coach said. “His name is on a list of Olympians and world-class runners.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0