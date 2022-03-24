Former Sandburg runner sets the pace in two events for Notre Dame

Though 2022 was just a month-and-a-half old, it started off as a great year for Orland Park native Dylan Jacobs.

Even if he doesn't run another step, he has achieved two elite feats.

The University of Notre Dame senior and Sandburg High School graduate broke the 4-minute mile barrier on Jan. 22 and ran a 13:14.04 time in the 5000-meter event Feb. 12.

Even people who do not know much about track know that breaking the 4-minute mile is like finding the Holy Grail.

He became just the 605th American runner to do it, according to the Track and Field News website, when he burned the track to the tune of 3:57.67.

But it's harder for the uninitiated to appreciate his time in the 5000, which came in an indoor meet in Boston. It's the fastest a college runner from the U.S. has completed the race in an indoor meet.

So, which accomplishment is he proudest of?

“I would probably say the 5000, even though more people know about the 4-minute mile,” he said. “A couple of years ago, the 5000 became my priority event that I really wanted to focus on. To be put with the names that I was able to put myself with when I ran that time is pretty special to me. There are just a lot of incredible runners, and it’s a blessing to realize where I have come in running with all of the help from my coaches and family.

“It’s an honor to be in the same conversation as those guys.”

The morning of the mile milestone, he said he felt good and had a feeling that could be the day he broke it. Many track meets do not have a mile anymore, replaced by a 1600-meter, so he thought it might be his last chance to run a mile in a competition.

His high school coach, John O’Malley, pointed out that fewer people have broken a 4-minute mile than have climbed Mount Everest.

The morning of the 5000, Jacobs was also feeling good.

“I was confident I would run close to that,” he said. “My coach and I talked about it for a couple of weeks. A lot of other people probably didn’t expect that but we knew there was an opportunity for that.

“I was definitely prepared for it. Obviously when you go into the race, you never know what’s going to happen. Halfway through, I was feeling pretty good and I knew I was on pace for it.”

Interestingly, despite his accomplishments he didn’t win either race.

In the mile, his Notre Dame teammate, Yared Nuguse, edged him out with a 3:54.46. Nuguse first racked up a sub 4-minute mile in 2019.

In Boston, at the David Hemerey Valentine Invitational at Boston University there was a mix of college and world performers.

Jacobs finished 17th in a competition that saw Grant Fischer break an American indoor record, Moh Ahmed set a Canadian national record and Marc Scott set a Great Britain national record.

The only other college runner to beat Jacobs was Florida State’s Adriaan Wildschutt, and he set a Republic of South Africa national record.

“He’s a great runner and I was trying to stay with him,” Jacobs said of Wildschutt. “I was a little disappointed right at the moment because of my competitive edge.

“But I sat back and relaxed and later on that day I was talking to some people, and it was pretty cool to realize what I was able to accomplish.”

There is still more for him to accomplish as a track and cross country standout. He is classified as a senior but has another year of eligibility, and he plans on taking it.

