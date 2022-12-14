Former Sandburg runners top Orland Park Turkey Trot, one leading the way for his brothers

Orland Park’s Robbie Sieczkowski did not win the 34th Turkey Trot in his hometown.

He was 20 seconds behind the champion, Orland Park’s Brandon Lukas, who ran the 2.5-mile course near Village Hall in 14 minutes, 6.6 seconds on Thanksgiving morning.

But the 23-year-old finished No. 1 in his family — and that means something.

The Sieczkowskis have made running the trot a family tradition for years, and the three brothers did well in 2022, all placing in the top 25 in a race that had 1,000 runners registered with 887 finishing.

Robbie finished second with a 14:26.5. His 20-year-old brother, Tommy, was sixth with a 15:42.1. His 27-year-old brother, Bill III, took 22nd with a 17:11.8.

“We do this every year,” Robbie said. “It’s great because we meet up with high school friends every year, and it’s awesome to see everyone.”

The brothers were runners for Sandburg High School’s track and cross country teams. Robbie placed third in the Turkey Trot in 2021.

He has also been king of the family recently.

“The past couple of years, it’s been me on top but before that, it was more of a tossup,” he said.

He said when he started running the trot at “age 5 or 6,” he would finish a solid last.

He is at student at the University of Illinois pursuing a Ph.D in Design, Technology and Society. He is running half marathons and ultramarathons and competed in a half marathon with his brothers in Champaign this year.

“It was the coolest thing ever having them there,” Robbie said.

He added that the brothers’ father, Bill, is a runner who piqued their interest in running at an early age.

Lukas, 25, is another former Sandburg runner, has not made the trot a tradition. This was the first time he competed in the race and came up winning it.

Like Robbie Sieczkowski, Lukas is working on a Ph.D in bioinfomatics at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

He has not been involved in team competition since his days at Sandburg but stayed active in racing and ran the Chicago Half Marathon this year.

“I love running because it’s a great way to stay active and to be healthy,” Lukas said.

The top female in the race was Chicago’s Jadie Chavez, a St. Laurence junior and two-time Illinois High School Association state qualifier in cross country.

She finished 23rd overall with a 17:21.8. Though she is not from the area, she said her family has been running the Orland Park race for years.

In the days leading up to the race, she had no idea she was going to win her first Orland Park Turkey Trot title.

“I was actually sick, so I was stressing out about running it,” she said after the race. “But I’m OK now.

“Running has been in my family, and I love the feeling of running and knowing that most people can’t do it.”

The 1,000 registered runners is a record for the longtime event. Orland Park Director of Recreation and Parks Ray Piattoni ended up having a good Thanksgiving after the success of the race that morning.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “It was a great race. A lot of families took part in it. It’s an Orland Park tradition, and it’s a great way to start off Thanksgiving. It was fun. It was successful."

It'a popular because “it’s a good quality race,” Piattoni said. “It’s a different kind of race. It’s not your typical race. It’s like the ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ song as we go through the woods, and it’s a very scenic course.

“The wooded area has a nice big hill in there, and it’s just fun and people enjoy that. It’s a very Thanksgiving-like course.”