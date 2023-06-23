Mark Cuban was nowhere to be found.

Neither was Mr. Wonderful — Kevin O’Leary.

Lori Greiner did not make the trip to Hinsdale, either.

Yet, District 230 United girls lacrosse coach James Malec said his team was thrown into a “shark tank” when it qualified for the Illinois High School Association state semifinals June 2-3 at Hinsdale Central High School.

He was referring to the toughness of the opponents at the state tournament. But it may have been easier to get Cuban to put a billion bucks into a contestant’s company than for United (consisting of athletes from Sandburg, Andrew and Stagg) to dominate this competition.

But to those in the United inner circle, a 15-4 loss to Hinsdale Central in the semifinals and a 14-4 loss to Lake Forest in the third-place game to finish fourth is a steppingstone for a roster that has 17 of 22 players eligible to return.

It was a jolt after they made it this far for the first time in team history and entered the Final Four with a 20-0 record. It was also a good learning experience.

“It felt like we were stepping into the shark tank a little bit,” Malec said. “We’re new to the scene. Those of us who follow girls lacrosse knows Hinsdale is the destination. This whole area is filled with the best talent in the state.

“To come here, is like … whooh.”

Loyola Academy won the state championship with a 13-8 victory over Hinsdale Central. It is the Ramblers second state title in three years. The sport became sanctioned by the IHSA in 2018.

To get to the semifinals, United won the O’Fallon Sectional beating the Lincoln-Way co-op team, 13-11 May 26. United also beat Belleville West 18-3 and O’Fallon 14-4 to reach the sectional final.

In the semifinal against Hinsdale Central, Keira Doyle-Odenbach had three goals and Holly Brouette added one. Maddie Bailey came up with an assist.

Against Lake Forest, Genna Sulek, Bailey, Doyle-Odenbach and Maya Jaisingh each had goals and Sulek, Brouette and Doyle-Odenbach were credited with assists.

Goalies Gabby Virgen and Nora Miner were instrumental in getting the team this far, combining for more than 100 saves during the campaign.

Doyle-Odenbach led the team with 86 goals.

“Scoring in any type of game is amazing because you are helping your team out,” she said. “The biggest part that no one really notices is where those passes are coming from. … it’s really a team effort.”

The success of this season started to come together during the winter. Sandburg is United’s host school and players from Tinley Park and the Palos area stopped by the Orland Park school to run around and get in better shape.

“In January, we ran those preseason workouts, running around in the hallway,” Doyle-Odenbach said. “That’s not ideal but it got it done and got us ready to go so that we can play teams like Hinsdale and Lake Forest.”

Malec said the commitment went even further. Football was still in the air when United united to try to make this a special season.

“It starts in the fall with the workouts,” he said. “It’s going in days you don’t want to. Doing the things nobody else wants to do. We pride ourselves in that. That’s what gets you to this point.

“It’s embedded in the program and little by little everybody’s buying in on it and that’s how we roll.”

