Orland Park is changing the course of history when it comes to its own heritage.

In June, the board of trustees made some moves that involve history including closing, and eventually demolishing, the Orland Park History Museum, which once housed Village Hall.

The board also voted to eliminate the museum board.

Tearing down the museum, at 14415 Beacon Ave., may dismay some historians, but board members do not believe that an estimated $908,000 for repairs are worth it.

The village said the museum averages 1,200 attendees per year.

“Regarding the old village hall, it’s pretty safe to say nobody here has more memories of the old Orland Village Hall than I do,” Mayor Keith Pekau said. “My dad was on the board when I was ages 2 to 8, so I remember going to the police station and the volunteer fire department. Everything was in that location.

“At the end of the day, it’s a building and we have to move on from some of our buildings and consolidate them because they are very costly. A million dollars to fix that building that, really, we don’t need doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Trustee William Healy, who peppers the board with local and national historical facts during meetings, does not want to see old buildings torn down, but this makes sense to him.

“It’s tough to see these changes go on here,” Healy said. “But at some point, we have to move on with this.

“We all hate to see it go but I understand the dynamics that the village has to move on and to some people, the heritage is important to them. To other people it’s not.”

Healy hopes that someone can purchase the building and try to save it.

“If there’s not, then there’s not,” he said. “We have to demolish it. It will be a sad day and this is a step in that direction but I think it’s a necessary step and if nobody is going to step up to save it, then it will be reduced to pictures and memories.”

Village Manager George Koczwara said there are a few steps to a potential sale.

“It’s a policy decision,” he said. “If the board want to entertain anything like that … but the building is not for sale right now. We haven’t listed it.”

Artifacts found in the museum will be displayed in other areas of the village, including the library and Village Hall.

Money will be funneled to maintain other historic projects.

The strategic plan for the village is to have four heritage sites — the Humphrey House, Boley Farm, Stellwagen Farm and the Chiappetti Slaughterhouse and Hostert Cabins — under one umbrella. A long-term plan is to move the slaughterhouse and cabins to the Stellwagen Farm property.

The sites will be under the supervision of the Recreation and Parks Department. A full-time supervisor will be named to oversee the sites.

The trustees voted to eliminate the museum board and create a heritage sites board.

Trustee Sean Kampas said that the current board is upgrading and taking care of some historic areas that haven’t received a lot of attention.

“This is the broadening of a mission.” Kampas said. “We started looking at Boley last year and discovered that a lot of it had been missed by the village. It wasn’t necessarily looked after and taken under consideration along with the other historical sites that we have.

“Here we’ve got Boley, we have Stellwagen, we’ve got the cabins, the slaughterhouse, now the Humphrey House. We’re going to be looking at this as a holistic program.”