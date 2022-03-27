Hot hand helps Sandburg guard nab titles in 3-point shooting

Sandburg junior Josie Canellis learned at a young age that she might want to adjust her game.

“Once we knew I wasn’t going to be tall, I had to develop an outside shooting game,” she said.

The 5-foot-7 guard was standing tall March 5 thanks to developing that game.

Canellis became the state’s best 3-point shooter for 2022 as she was the Queen of the Hill in the state's Three-Point Showdown during the Illinois High School Association’s state girls basketball tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Canellis won the Class 4A portion of the shootout with 13 out of 15 baskets, beating out Bradley-Bourbonnais freshman Trinity Davis (11), Glenbrook South’s Sidney Rogers (8) and Lincoln-Way West’s Aubrey Schultz (6). Three of the four finalists were from the SouthWest Suburban Conference.

Then Canellis faced the a strong field of the winners from the other three classes. She had another scorching 13-basket performance and beat Class 3A’s Faith Feurbach of Sycamore (11), Class 1A’s Jase Burkett of Woodlawn (10) and Class 2A’s Xamiya Walton of Chicago Noble/Butler (10) in one of the most competitive shootouts in the state’s history.

Though she went 26-for-30 in the 4A and Queen of the Hill rounds, her preliminary round was an adventure with an “Oh, yikes” moment.

Rogers and Davis each had 12 and Canellis was one of three players to score 10 and needed two tie-breaking rounds to make it to the Final Four.

“I was actually the third-to-last person to go in the first round, so I knew what I was shooting against already,” she said. “I knew 10 was the minimum I could get. I was shooting and I was really nervous. I think that definitely took a toll on me.

"After I shot, I was like ‘Oh, yikes.’ I had a feeling, though, that 10 might be enough because there weren’t many girls left to go. And they would all have to get above 10.”

When she was a freshman, Canellis was the first shooter in the first group to compete and she hit seven, missing the Final Four by one. The contest was not held on 2021 because the postseason was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“My freshman year, I didn’t do too hot because I feel like my nerves really got to me,” she said. “Even when I was down there this time, I started off quite rough but each time I gradually got better.

“By the last round, obviously I was nervous, especially after having some time off so I had some time in between to get nervous again.”

Canellis said she developed her sharpshooting with many morning sessions at the Orland Park Sportsplex with her father, George. The week leading up to the state finals, she estimates she took 2,600 shots.

Eagles Coach Nick Fotopoulos marveled at Canellis’s performance.

“Josie is an incredible shooter and she just proved that she is the best 3-point shooter in the state," he said. "It was a crazy morning and once she got in her rhythm she could not miss. She battled to get to the 4A championship by winning the shoot off in the prelims.

“Once she did that we knew she had a really good shot to win the whole thing. I am extremely proud of her and definitely something that she will never forget.”

Canellis is also a two-time tennis state qualifier.

As a freshman, she qualified singles in Class 2A and finished 2-2. The pandemic helped force the cancellation of the state tournament her sophomore year and last fall, she teamed with Neela Browne to qualify in Class 2A in doubles.

Canellis said she is looking for a big college that offers engineering and will likely give up athletics after she graduates from Sandburg.

