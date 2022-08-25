Northwestern Medicine opens state-of-the-art cancer facility in Orland Park

Dr. Christopher George was expecting a lot.

This exceeded those high expectations.

The medical director of Northwestern Medicine’s oncology program in the south and west suburbs was on hand for the opening of the Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center Orland Park Aug. 9 in Suite 108 of the south campus at 15300 West Ave.

“This is stunning. It’s clean. It’s new. It’s professional,” he said. “A lot of thought went into the flow, the dynamics, the patient experience as they move from place-to-place around the office.

“It’s expandable so that we could add physicians and specialties and procedures. I’m really impressed.”

The clinic is a one-stop shop. It features eight exam rooms, 13 infusion bays, a flex room, a pharmacy for compounding drugs and a laboratory for onsite diagnostic services.

Northwestern officials say that space is easy to navigate and designed with pleasing colors and textures to provide a comfortable, calming environment.

A full-service infusion suite and specialty pharmacy will provide onsite chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and supportive care.

In the future, the center also will offer surgical oncology, gynecologic oncology, genetic counselors and other subspecialties.

Officials say plans are in place to bring new cancer therapies to the south suburbs through clinical trials before these treatments become more widely available.

“It’s exciting that it is a system priority to build this space into a destination cancer center equipped with the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities, access to specialty care and clinical trial,” said Dr. Miraj D. Shah-Khan, medical director of the Breast Cancer and Breast Health Program at Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital. “This infrastructure, along with the expertise provided by specialists, offers everything a patient would need during their treatment.”

The Orland Park site will be staffed by a pretty strong team.

Members and affiliates of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, ranked No. 9 in the country for Cancer by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 “America's Best Hospitals” rankings, will be on staff in the clinic.

Virtual and in-person tumor boards will give Northwestern Palos physicians access to the clinical expertise of the Northwestern system to collaborate on complex cases and determine the best possible treatment.

“This is what patients expect and demand,” George said. “What is unique about this place is it’s freestanding and it’s a one-stop shop but it’s also an outpost where we can bring all the resources here.”

While everything is new and clean and fresh, it is far from complete.

“It’s not done just because we have this nice space,” George said. “The goal is to add services.”

With the evolving constant changes in cancer care, it’s possible that in five years, this building might be too small.

But for now, doctors are excited about what this clinic can accomplish.

Dr. Samer Rajjoub, chairman of the Cancer Committee at Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital and vice chairman of the Tumor Board and the Cancer Liaison Physician, can’t wait for the clinic to get rolling.

“It is a dream come true for the south suburbs,” Rajjoub said. “Patients in our community stand to benefit tremendously from direct access to the breadth of Northwestern Medicine’s resources, including advanced diagnostic testing, the latest treatment strategies and new cancer therapies while remaining close to home.”

The clinic will feature three medical oncologists:

Dr. Sudhir Sekhon is joining Northwestern Medicine from Advocate Health Care in Aurora, bringing more than 15 years of experience in hematology and medical oncology to his new role.

Dr. Yaseen Alkaddoumi has practiced in the Chicago area for five years and completed residencies at Loyola University Medical Center and the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.

Dr. Yazan Numan, assistant professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, completed his fellowship in hematology and oncology at the Feinberg School.