The festival formerly known as Orland Days is back.

But it’s going to be called Summerfest.

Since the pandemic helped wipe out Orland Days for a few years, the hosting Lions Club passed the torch to the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce, which is taking the ball and running with it.

Summerfest makes its debut June 15-18 at 142nd Street and LaGrange Road in the Crescent Park area. It will feature live music, carnival rides, tent bingo, local food, a car show, a community expo and more.

“There is a lot going on, and it’s pretty exciting,” said Renee Crews, chamber executive director. “After a few years of lying low, there is just so much enthusiasm around this because everyone is ready to get out.”

An ambitious project such as this usually takes a year of planning, but the chamber got going in January.

“You have to strike when the opportunity is there,” Crews said. “There are going to be kinks and stuff. But we know a lot of people who have been involved with Orland Days, and we’re really hoping the learn from what they had gone through.

“We’ll be depending a lot on our volunteers. Our board has been amazing. It’s been a group effort.”

Crews said the chamber thought it was important to bring the festival back.

“It’s passing the torch, so it doesn’t go away permanently,” she said. “It’s something people can look forward to again. That’s what we want to establish this year and then keep going with it.”

The spirit of Orland Days and many of its events will be featured along with some additions.

Orland Days prided itself on offering a Thursday afternoon opportunity for special needs patrons to go on the rides free and that will continue in what is called a Special Needs Sensory Session.

That evening will be Kids Night with a DJ Outta Control dance party, a Lions Club trailer for auditory and vision screenings and trucks for kids to touch.

Orland Park’s Market in the Park will be held in Crescent Park on the opening day.

Friday fare includes country music night featuring Alika Arlynn, Andrew Scott Denlinger and Tennessee Whiskey.

An outdoor business expo kicks off and will run through Saturday.

Saturday will feature the House of Music Rockathon throughout the day while Ramzi and the Penny Loafers (featuring chamber President Ramzi Hassan) and Mike and Joe will perform at night.

The chamber’s Arts and Drafts event, typically a fall, will be held Saturday.

Sunday features the Molly Rose Quartet, Johnny Lyons and the Pride and Just the 80's.

There will also be a vintage car show Sunday. Organizers hope a Ferrari Club will make an appearance along with cars from the Route 66 Club. An antique Polish ambulance may also be a part of the show.

“The dealers on 159th Street were looking at doing a mini Orland Auto Show,” Crews said. “We’re hoping to get the dealers involved so they can show off their newer cars with the classic cars.”

Orland Days was started in 1969 by the chamber, and it has been hosted at various locations since. The Lions Club took it over from 1975-2019.

Last year, it was held at the 153rd Street Metra Station area. Crews said it’s possible that future Summerfest events will be held at Centennial Park West when that facility’s $12.7 million improvement project is complete.