Orland Fire Protection District Chief Michael Schofield estimates that the district will take 13,000 calls in 2023.

One of those calls involved then-79-year-old Curt Unander, who had a medical emergency.

“Coming back from the bedroom, I collapsed and my wife couldn’t pick me up,” he said. “We called the paramedics, and they came in and I said ‘just put me back in bed — that’s all you need to do.’ They said ‘you’re going to the hospital.’

“I am so appreciative that they were firm, and I went to the hospital. It turned out I had sepsis blood poisoning. I was in Palos (Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital) for four days and, thank God for this fire department.”

Unander, now 80, was no stranger to the OFPD as he has served on its Seniors Advisory Council for seven years.

But he got to see the department up-close and personal with the April 21 call.

Unander told his story May 25 at a news conference hosted by the district in the Administration Building Boardroom to brag about recent accomplishments.

Board President John Brudnak boasted about its sparkling cardiac-save rate in his 10 years with the district.

“I appreciate seeing the district progress in immeasurable ways,” Brudnak said. “The paramedics in our district are second to none. When you typically think that a cardiac save rate of 10-15% being good, and then you have our firemen paramedics with a cardiac save rate of 70%. It is staggering.

“I always joke to my friends that if you think you are going to have a heart attack, make sure you are in Orland Park because you’re going to live.”

And he said the public is appreciative.

“We’ve had many examples of people coming here and speaking to our board, thanking the firemen and paramedics and police officers who were involved in saving their lives. It’s a very emotional thing and we’re proud of that,” he said.

Brudnak said that the district’s impact goes beyond saving lives and extinguishing fires.

He said that a state-of-the-art training facility is the envy of districts throughout the state as fire personnel from all over come to the village to hone their crafts.

“We look like the gold standard for the state of Illinois with regard to our training facilities, where we have other districts come by and use them with our supervision,” Brudnak said. “They are able to train their firefighters for their districts.

“Hopefully other districts can take our example and do that also. We have a very unique situation with how great our fire department is.”

Schofield points out that the district makeup is unique, which makes for some busy days.

“A majority of our calls are EMS (emergency medical services),” he said. “If you look around this area here in Orland, we are surrounded by medical facilities."

Schofield said that when he started out as a cadet in 1977, Orland Park was a rural area and firefighting was a lot different.

He said since 9/11 and school shootings became prevalent, the game has changed, and more training is needed in terrorism and active-shooter situations.

He said that the district is the busiest in the state, excluding big-city departments such as Chicago.

“No fire district runs more calls than Orland,” Schofield said. “We’ll be over 13,000 calls this year, which is amazing. We do a great job and we save a lot of lives because of the dedication of our members and our ability to work with our local union.

“We all work to do the best job for our citizens.”

He said the district needs to stay ahead of trends.

“Ten years from now, who knows what we will be doing?” Schofield said. “But we always have to be prepared and Orland is always on the cutting edge.”

Other speakers talked about the district’s financial health, public information initiatives, the importance of the Senior Advisory Council and other topics.