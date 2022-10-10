Orland firefighters strut their stuff at open house

Nearly 500 people watched rescue demonstrations and entertainment at an open house hosted by the Orland Fire Protection District.

The open house, with a theme of "Fire won't wait — Plan your escape" in preparation for Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, was held at the district's training campus, 10728 W. 163rd Place, Orland Park.

It included demonstrations by firefighters using a rope rescue to save individuals from apartment buildings; the dive team saving individuals from ponds and lakes; a vehicle extrication after a car accident; side-by-side burns that show how fire is contained in rooms with and without sprinklers; and a hazmat static display showcasing techniques and equipment used to respond to chemical accidents.

"The Orland Fire Protection District is an ISO Class 1 and we are internationally accredited and we are very excited to show off what we do and how we do it," Fire Chief Michael Schofield said in a statement, referring to the national agency that measures and scores a fire department’s ability to protect a community. Calss 1 is ISO's highest rating.

"We have one of the finest fire departments in the area. The men and women here in Orland are very proud."

The Orland Fire Protection District also has one of the highest "save rates" in the country, which means that an individual who has a heart attack in the district has a 65% chance of survival, compared to the regional and national average of 10-15%.

The Sept. 24 open house included a barbecue and an area where children learned about fire prevention and had their faces painted.