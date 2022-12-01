Orland native helps bring Museum of Science and Industry's Christmas Around the World to life

Orland Park native Katie Durkin went to the Museum of Industry in Chicago plenty of times growing up but can’t recall visiting during the holiday season.

That changed this year.

As a new social media manager for the museum, she got a chance to see the inner workings of a massive holiday display in its 80th year.

The Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Lights exhibits opened Nov. 16 and runs through Jan. 6.

More than 50 trees decorated represent different countries.

“It’s exciting to be able to experience this event while working here and getting to see everything there is that goes into this,” Durkin said. “You see all of the different cultures and traditions and celebrating them under one roof.”

A lot of work goes into the exhibit.

“It takes a village to put this together with a lot of dedicated staff and volunteers to be able to bring this to life,” Durkin said. “There were many volunteers representing different countries. It’s been cool to see how each group decorated their trees and the way they put their own spin on it.”

MSI President and CEO Chevy Humphrey, who was hired in January, is enjoying her first holiday season at the facility and said the mission from 80 years ago carries into today.

“What makes this popular is that it brings cultures together,” Humphrey said. “It brings the community together. The reason this event has staying power is that people can understand how other cultures celebrate the holidays.

“It also brings peace. That was the original intent. During World War II, they wanted a place where people could come together and put aside their differences and actually be able to converse and discuss and talk to each other in a very meaningful way. It’s a way to understand each other’s perspectives and views.”

The exhibition’s grand opening for 2022 featured a lighting ceremony for the four-story grand tree at the museum. That included plenty of festive music, kids, families, a light sprinkle of artificial snow and appearance by Dallas’s Santa Larry, a nationally known African-American Santa Claus, and by Chance the Rapper.

Chance the Rapper helped bring the holiday spirit to the crowd.

“I enjoy bringing my kids here and walking through here,” he said. “I didn’t come here as a kid for the Christmas tree show, but I did come here for field trips. It’s a space where you can be comfortable and feel free to be yourself.”

The holiday exhibit also has the Art of the Brick holiday-themed LEGO pieces. Nathan Sawaya is debuting a collection of new pieces based on the classic Christmas song, “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

“It was a real challenge to bring ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ to life in brick form,” Sawaya said. “The repetitive song led to some repetitive building. But in the end, I enjoyed putting a whimsical spin on this beloved Christmas song, and I am excited to debut it publicly at MSI this holiday season."

For more information and tickets, visit msichicago.org. The museum is at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago.