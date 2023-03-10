Orland Park’s Lea Luchini tried to answer the age-old question.

How does someone live to be 100?

Luchini, who turned 100 Feb. 15, had no answer.

“I don’t have any secret. I just keep going,” she said. “When I was younger, I never even thought of living this long.”

Luchini was honored at the Feb. 20 Orland Park Board of Trustees meeting with several friends and family members showing their support at Village Hall.

As she hit the century mark, Luchini was proud to say she is not on any medication, bucking the odds. A 2019 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that 89% of those 65 or older take at least one prescription drug.

“I survived living to 100, and there is nothing wrong with me,” she said.

According to information supplied by her family, Luchini was born in 1923 in Gragnola, Italy, a small town in the mountains of northern Tuscany.

She came to the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago with her mother Adele, and father, Emil, when she was 2.

The family said she didn’t speak English but soon learned and graduated from St. Willibrords School and St. Louis Academy High School.

She met and later married active-duty World War II Navy Seaman August Luchini, another Roseland resident.

In 1947, their family grew with the addition of their first daughter, Adele, followed by Alice in 1950 and Anita in 1954.

Lea Luchini spent her days as a mother and working part-time at a furniture store.

“I handled the money,” she said.

The family said she always cared for her family, including her parents who lived within walking distance, and her daughters remember helping their grandparents with groceries and laundry.

The family moved to Orland Park in 1973.

The children were growing up, and the Luchinis had seven grandchildren, five of them living within walking distance of Gus and Lea’s Orland Park home.

Lea eventually took an interest in selling jewelry at craft shows and got a chance to head back to Italy in 1974 for a homecoming.

Gus died in 1994 and Lea worked at a local knitting shop, teaching others just as her mother had done for her. He also learned to jet-ski when she was 86.

Her family grew to include five great-grandchildren.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau read a proclamation recognizing Luchini.

“She keeps her mind engaged, stays active and is still up for new adventures,” Pekau said. “Some advice from Lea: Listen to your elders. They have much to contribute and don’t let your newly widowed young mother move in with you ‘temporarily.’ ”

Lucini was given a plaque and told the mayor she didn’t deserve all of the recognition.

She also brought a box full of cards. Family members asked people to mail her birthday cards and several family members, friends and even strangers responded.

Luchini still crochets and recently made and donated baby blankets for a charitiable cause. She also is preparing to go to Kalamazoo, Mich., for a craft show.

“I keep myself busy,” said Luchini, who now uses a wheelchair. “Even when I am at home, I try to stay busy.

“I’m happy,” she said. “It’s been a good life.”