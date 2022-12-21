Orland Park offers reminders to make cleanup easier, travel safer when the snow flies

With the snow season at hand, the Orland Park Public Works Department has reminders for residents.

Parking is prohibited on village streets once two inches of snow has fallen. Parked vehicles must be kept off the streets for 10 hours after a snow event, giving crews time to clear the thoroughfares.

“The biggest hindrance our drivers face is parked cars on residential streets,” said Public Works Director Joel Van Essen. “When residents know it’s going to snow, we ask that they be sure to move all parked vehicles so the plows can clear the entire street.”

Homeowners also are asked to not shovel or blow snow, particularly the wind row or other snow at the end of the driveway, into the street.

“When clearing their driveways, residents should push the snow onto the parkway or onto their lawns,” Van Essen said. “When people push the snow back into the street, it becomes packed and freezes, creating an unnecessary hazard at the end of their driveway.”

Those who require assistance with shoveling can register for the village’s Snow Angel program at orlandpark.org/snowhelp or 708-403-5000. Orland Park seniors or individuals with disabilities will receive a list of volunteers upon request that they can contact to schedule the services.

Orland Park’s snow removal crews plow and salt more than 250 miles of roads throughout the village. The fleet includes 22 village-owned trucks plowing and salting designated routes. Contractors are enlisted to assist in major snow events.

“I know that all of the village’s plowing crews appreciate residents’ cooperation as they work to keep village streets safe and accessible,” said Mayor Keith Pekau.

“If people are physically able, we encourage them to shovel out the fire hydrants on their blocks,” Pekau said. “Clearing out the hydrants from the street makes it easier and faster for the Orland Fire District to get to them.”

The village also offers a Hydrant Helpers program that provides community service hours to those who assist in the clearing of snow from hydrants. Visit orlandpark.org/hydranthelpers.

“The most important thing we ask is that residents be patient. All of the streets in the village will be cleared in as short a time as possible, as the storm allows,” Van Essen added. “Once the snowfall stops, it can take a few hours to push all of the accumulated snow to the curb.”

To see when your street was last plowed or when the plow is on its way, check the snow tracker at orlandpark.org/plowtracker. Use the Village OP311 system to report dangerous road conditions or weather-related concerns at orlandpark.org/op311. Users must register to enter a ticket for review.

“The village’s crews take great pride in their work. Village employees work to make the streets as safe as possible for the motoring public,” Van Essen said.