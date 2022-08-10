Orland Park recognizes 36 Hometown Heroes for their military service

Thirty-six veterans have been honored at the Village of Orland Park’s Hometown Heroes 2022 banner ceremony.

And besides a call to service, the honorees also shared interesting backgrounds.

One of them even had a pre-war career that helped shape modern warfare.

Orland Park's William J. Nicholson, who died at age 97 last year, was among those who were honored July 16. He was in the Army Air Forces from 1943-1945 in World War II.

Before heading to war, he was at Chicago Metallurgical Laboratory, the Met Lab, working with and machining uranium and other metals for the development of the atomic bomb in the Manhattan Project.

According to his biography, which was researched by his daughter, Jan Adamo, Nicholson flew missions in the European theater and was part of many battles including Rhineland. He flew as part of the Central Europe and Air Offensive Europe campaigns and received many medals and honors.

Then, he came home, married his wife, Loretta, and spent time living in Europe until he retired in 1988. His last stop was Orland Park.

Loretta Nicholson, 97, said they spent 72 happy years together and had five children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

“We had a very good life together,” she said.

There were 36 honored on 35 banners. For the first time in the two-year history of the event, a pair or brothers were honored on one banner.

Robert and John Langevin served in the Army from 1942-1945 and saw action in World War II.

Both were born in Chicago and attended Lindblom High School. Robert Langevin, the older by two years, was in Germany at one point and was a part of the liberation of Stalag VII-A, one of the largest prisoner of war camps there.

There were four years when the two didn’t see each other, but John Langevin’s daughter, Diane Gurnea, said that a Protestant chaplain in France helped John make a trip to Germany to reunite with him.

Another veteran honored was Adrian George Spaargaren, who served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict from 1967-1969.

He is the father of Orland Park Trustee Joni Radaszewski. On June 21, Radaszewski, her father and mother, Kathleen Repsis, were in an auto accident in Homer Glen. Her parents were killed in the accident and Radaszewski is recovering from injuries. A Joliet man was charged in his role in the collision.

Trustee Sean Kampas said at the ceremony, held July 16 at the Ara Pace Memorial near Village Hall: “Trustee Radaszewski was unable to attend today, however her father, Adrian George Spaargaren, is among those being celebrated today. Joni, please know that you have our continued support and prayers as you recover.”

Kampas not only thanked the veterans for their service during his speech, he also stressed the importance of their families.

“Spouses pay price of changing addresses, disrupting their own careers and taking on the full brunt of parental responsibility,” he said. “Kids have to change school and leave behind friends and relationships that make them feel secure.”

Veterans Commission Chairman Dale Carver said that no matter what capacity someone served, the service is what's important.

“We are here today because of these men who recognize that there are things worth more than self,” he told the crowd. “That’s why they are heroes. I don’t care if they a were a cook in Fort Benning, Ga. I don’t care if they were a POW in World War II and lived in a stalag. They all went somewhere because they were willing to stop forward. And because they stepped forward, we are who we are.”