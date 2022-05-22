Orland Park's Tatumn Milazzo brings experience, confidence to second season with Red Stars

So many changes.

A year ago, Orland Park native and Andrew High School graduate Tatumn Milazzo started her rookie season for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer Association.

With several talented defenders on the team, Milazzo was on the bottom of the totem pole when she donned a Red Stars uniform for the first time.

On April 21, the 24-year-old donned a new uniform as a part of media day. Milazzo and Naperville’s Kayla Sharples modeled the new kits for 2022. Milazzo had worked her way from unknown to a starter to showing the uniform in front of reporters and cameras.

With a host of rookies and first-year Red Stars, Milazzo’s status on the team has gone up.

“It’s so totally different,” she said. “As a rookie, it was like ‘I really hope I get time.’ I put in the work and waited for that opportunity. I think it really paid off.

“When the opportunity finally came, I got the experience and I feel a lot more confident. I’ve played in a (NWSL Tournament) final.”

She also has gained enough experience to mentor a roster that has plenty of new faces.

“Being young, I feel like it helps me be able to have a connection with the new rookies,” Milazzo said. “I tell them ‘you guys can really reach something here. Keep working.’ ’’

Sharples said that Milazzo did all the right things her rookie season.

“Tatumn is very humble. It’s not an easy task to come here as a rookie and hit the ground running,” Sharples said. “There was a period of time when she wasn’t seeing playing time, and I never once saw that affect her. She had a good attitude and brought energy to every practice.

“Then, at the end of the year when she was thrown into the playoffs, she rose to the occasion.”

Milazzo made 11 appearances including seven starts, and logged 666 minutes.

Defenders do not get a lot of scoring opportunities, but she scored her first career professional goal in a 3-2 loss to the OL Reign Oct. 11.

The Red Stars had an up-and-down regular season, finishing fourth in the 10-team league. They opened a season with a 5-0 loss to Portland.

But they rode the roller coaster and got red hot during the playoffs, reaching the championship before they dropped a 2-1 thriller to Washington in overtime.

There were changes aplenty, including longtime coach Rory Dames quitting a day after the NWSL title game, and many mainstays, including Julie Ertz, traded.

The cupboard is not bare, but it’s different.

“We’ve been trying to mesh all of the personalities,” Milazzo said. “There are a lot of new, younger players, and we’re trying to show them where we want the bar to be at.

"The bonding has been an important part — getting to know each other and figuring out our team identity. It’s exciting to have new players who can bring in different elements to the team.”

Another change from her inaugural pro season is the relaxation of rules implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players will be allowed to interact with fans after games as they used to before 2020.

“Not being able to talk to fans and interact was hard,” Milazzo said. “It’s exciting to be out there on the sidelines meeting the fans and meeting the community.”

One of the highlights of the 2022 season will include playing the second game of a doubleheader at Solider Field July 30.

They will take on expansion team San Diego at 7 p.m. after the 4 p.m. Chicago Fire-Atlanta United FC game. The rest of the team's home games are played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

