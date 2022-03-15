 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community

Orland police donate vests to protect civilians fighting in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Orland police donate vests to protect civilians fighting in Ukraine

The Orland Park Police Department has donated Surplus ballistic vests to civilians fighting Russia in Ukraine.

 Provided

The Orland Park Police Department has sent surplus ballistic vests to help Ukrainian civilians in defending their country from the Russian invasion.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police put a call out for donations of ballistic vests for Ukrainian freedom fighters at the request of retired Mokena Chief of Police Steven Vaccaro because of family ties to the region.

“We are happy to do whatever we can to help with this urgent request,” Orland Park Police Chief Joe Mitchell said in a statement.

The surplus vests were sent to Wroclaw, Poland, to be given to Ukrainian civilians to help protect them from sniper fire during the war.

In addition to the vests, the Village of Orland Park is organizing a humanitarian aid collection to provide much needed supplies for Ukrainian women and children in Poland March 19. 

