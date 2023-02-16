It truly was a Souper Saturday.
Nearly 200 people attended the 4th Annual Souper Bowl Challenge Feb. 11 at the Orland Township offices in Orland Park to sample 16 soups while raising funds for the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation.
Soup chefs competed in four categories, or quarters: Rookies (foodies age 12-54), Public Service Pro Bowlers (emergency services, education, government employees and others), Senior Hall of Famers (55 and older) and Culinary MVPs (restaurants and certified chefs)
Those attending and official judges cast votes to select the winners:
Rookies
1st Place: Maria Garcia – Chicken Tortilla Soup
2nd Place: Angela Greenfield and Tina Zekich – Leek, Potato, & Spinach Stew
3rd Place: Gianna O’Malley – Chicken Noodle Soup
Senior Hall of Famers
1st Place: Joe Torpy – Zuppa Toscana
2nd Place: Suzanne Law – Tomato Soup
3rd Place: Mary Lu Wasniewski – Vegetable Minestrone
Public Service Pro Bowlers
1st Place: Marian Village – Potato Bacon Soup
2nd Place: Bill Brady, Tinley Park trustee – Beef Barley
3rd Place: Smith Crossing – Shrimp Etouffee (Boy Scouts)
Culinary MVPs
1st Place: Georgios Banquets – Cream of Chicken (Boy Scouts)
2nd Place: North on Maple - Cream of Chicken
3rd Place: Rock Bottom – Southwest Corn Chowder
People’s Choice
Marian Village - Potato Bacon Soup
Best Decorated
Chuy’s Tex-Mex