Park honors the legacy of Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield and her dedication to children of all abilities

Kendall Coyne Schofield and her husband, Michael Schofield, have reached the peak in their respective sports.

Kendall won an Olympic gold medal for the United States in hockey in 2018. Michael won a Super Bowl championship with Denver in 2016.

Both are Sandburg High School graduates with Kendall growing in Palos Heights and Michael growing up in Orland Park.

Both got their starts in sports by playing in local parks as kids.

So, it was fitting that on Oct. 17, Palos Heights paid honor to Kendall by naming the Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park at 8140 Misty Meadows Drive, close to where she lived.

“Growing up in Palos Heights and Orland Park, the foundation of our dreams to have a career and journey in sports began in a park like the one we are here to celebrate today,” Coyne said at the dedication. “Our love for sports started by playing in a park with our siblings, our friends and our classmates.

“Because of the endless opportunities to get outside, even if it’s a little cold, to swing on the swings and slide on the slide and just play and be kids in the parks in our hometown, our passion and love to be active, competitive, creative and have fun were developed.”

Michael Schofield, a Chicago Bears lineman, remembers his days playing in parks.

“For me, growing up in a town like Orland Park, my upbringing was like Kendall’s,” Michael said. “Being one of six kids, we were always outside and oftentimes at the local parks.

“I was playing multiple sports, and it wasn’t until sixth grade that my brother (Andrew) convinced me to play football and thank God he did.”

From there, Michael spent time with the Orland Park Pioneers. Many of the current Pioneers players were at the Oct. 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I learned a lot more than Xs and Os with them,” he said of the Pioneers. “I learned about good character, honesty, teamwork, family and community. Like Kendall, I am very proud of my local roots.

“You may have seen me during nationally televised NFL games. The players were asked to introduce themselves and say which colleges they went to. I would always say Carl Sandburg High School.”

The park has been designed for children of all abilities and their families. With a strong focus on inclusion, the park features sensory equipment, a smooth rubber surface and a variety of other playground elements that welcome all children.

Kendall is a longtime member of the United States women's national hockey team and current team captain. Over her 14 years with USA Hockey, she has captured 24 medals in international competition.

She has competed in three Winter Olympic Games, winning a gold medal in 2018 and silver medals in 2014 and 2022.

Her first book, “As Fast As Her: Dream Big, Break Barriers, Achieve Success” was released this year and she gave free autographed copies to kids at the ceremony.

Kendall and Michalel have tag-teamed to form the Schofield Family Foundation, which supports worthy causes.

The Chicago Blackhawks set up an inflatable hockey rink and brought mascot Tommy Hawk to the ceremony. The Chicago Bears staged a Mini Monsters Youth Clinic.

Kendall stressed for children to dream big and work hard to achieve that dream just as she and Michael have.

“While we both have risen to the pinnacle of our sport, our dreams to do so started right here,” she said. “I hope all of you believe that you, too, can accomplish any goal and any dream you set your mind to.”