TJ Vorva has been promoted to men's head volleyball coach at Fontbonne University in St. Louis.

Vorva, who graduated from Sandburg in 2015, had been an assistant coach at the school for two years.

"TJ has been around the program as a player and more recently as coach, continuing to demonstrate his commitment, passion and love for the program," Director of Athletics Danielle Doerfler said in a statement. "Many alums, current and past coaches and players expressed their continued support for TJ."

"I can't emphasize enough how pumped I am to work with an awesome group of driven guys to build something that will make the University proud," Vorva said in a statement.

Vorva was named assistant coach in 2021. With a 19-3 overall record and 15-1 in conference play, the team captured the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League title in 2021 after two regular-season championships and tourney appearances. The team earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament and a 12th-place finish in the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Rankings. In the 2022 season, the team went undefeated in conference play.

Vorva has been head coach at the St. Louis High-Performance Volleyball Club since 2017. His team of 16 year olds posted a 10-1 record good for a fifth-place finish in the Amateur Athletic Union club division.

"Being in the program as both a player and an assistant coach since 2015, I have witnessed what it takes to build and maintain a high-level volleyball program," Vorva said. "With the backing of the Fontbonne community, I am eager to help bring that tenacious and determined mindset that has consistently propelled us to success in years past."

Under former Fontbonne head coach Ryan LeGrand, Vorva was captain of the team that went 26-3 overall with an Elite 8 finish in 2019 as well as the MCVL Tournament title. At Sandburg, he was part of the team that finished fourth in the state in 2015.

Vorva graduated from Fontbonne in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a minor in sports management.