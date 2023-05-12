Former Sandburg basketball standout Vince Kmiec is the new men’s basketball coach at North Central College in Naperville.

He is the 20th head coach in the history of the Division III program and first alumnus to get the job in 25 years.

"I am extremely grateful and excited to take the reins of the basketball program that has meant so much to me and my family over the past 13 years," Kmiec said in a news release. "We have built something great here and to now have the opportunity to expand on that foundation as the next head coach is a very special feeling."

He was an offensive and defensive threat at the Naperville school from 2010-2014.

Kmiec graduated as the Cardinals' all-time leading free-throw shooter (.830) and continues to hold program records for steals in a single season (67, 2012-2013) and career (179), while ranking fourth all-time in three-point baskets (167).

Kmiec played on teams that won 79 games, including College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championships in 2010 and 2011, and CCIW Tournament titles in 2012 and 2013.

He cemented North Central's place in its first NCAA DIII national semifinal on March 22, 2013, scoring a game-high 31 points on 10 of 15 shooting in the Cardinals' 79-65 quarterfinal victory over Middlebury College of Vermont.

When Kmiec was an assistant coach at the school, the Cardinals posted a record of 138-66, including CCIW Tournament championships in 2017 and 2019 and a CCIW regular-season title in 2020.

The Cardinals made five straight NCAA Division III Championship appearances from 2016-2020, hosting regional games in 2019 and 2020.

"Our core principles and attention to detail will continue to be a focus of this team as it was under past leadership," Kmiec said. "We will always strive for excellence on the court and present North Central College and the Naperville community in a positive light."

Top pick

Former Lincoln-Way East star Alex Storako is the first pick in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch Softball League.

Storako, who went on to pitch for Michigan and Oklahoma, became the top pick when the Oklahoma City Spark chose her in April.

The Frankfort native had a 69-20 record at Michigan with a 1.71 ERA and 901 strikeouts in 563 2/3 innings from 2019-22.

This spring, she helped the Sooners, which is No. 1 in the nation according to the NFCA/USA Softball poll, with a 14-0 record and a 0.73 ERA in her first 19 appearances.

“We knew we had the first overall draft pick, and we knew Alex was the one for a lot of different reasons,” Spark coach Amber Flores told the Tulsa World. “Obviously, it’s her skill set on the field. She’s brought so much to OU, but not only that, it’s her as a person.

Heading to nationals

Sandburg grad Hannah Kilbane and her St. Xavier University teammates are heading to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics women’s golf tournament.

The junior from Orland Park won the individual Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship, and her stellar play on the second day of the conference tournament helped the Cougars win the title April 18 at TPC Deere Run Golf Course in Silvis, Ill.

The national tournament will also be held at that course near the Quad Cities starting May 23.

Kilbane won her fourth consecutive tournament of the season after firing rounds of 89-77, which tied her with the University of St. Francis’s Shannon Smith. Kilbane won a playoff hole for the title, her second CCAC championship in three seasons.