Michael Schofield III fancied himself as a baseball player when he was growing up.

His younger brother, Andrew, signed up for football with the Orland Pioneers and a few coaches took a look one look at Michael and saw something special.

“The coaches were like ‘why aren’t you signing up?’ ’’ Schofield said. “I was pretty tall. They convinced me to sign up for football, and the rest is history.”

It’s been a good history. He learned his craft early with the Pioneers and parlayed it into a successful career as a linemen at Sandburg, Michigan and the NFL for 10 years. He won a Super Bowl with Denver and played with his hometown team, the Chicago Bears, in 2022.

As of early July, he was still looking for a team to sign him. But even if that doesn’t happen, 2023 has still been a special year for the 6-foot, 6-inch, 300-pounder.

The 32-year-old Schofield and his wife, Olympic hockey hero Kendall Coyne Schofield, welcomed a son, Drew, this month and in late June, Schofield took part in the groundbreaking for the Michael Schofield III Sports Complex at Schussler Park, 14500 S. 88th Ave., Orland Park.

There are many components to the complex, but he is particularly happy that the multiuse fields will be available to the Pioneers organization.

That was something that Mayor Keith Pekau has wanted for years. Pekau said he played in the first Pioneers football game, making the first penalty in program history. He said he was whistled on the opening kickoff for not wearing his mouthpiece.

“No one else can take that away from me,” he said, joking at the June 29 groundbreaking ceremony and adding he learned a lot playing for the Pioneers.

“For me it was great to see the Pioneers and Schussler Park meet together,” he said. “When I ran for mayor, I said the Pioneers need a place that is built for them.

“They’ve been here for 49 years and still don’t have a field that’s dedicated and built around their program.”

The Schofields have created the Schofield Family Foundation, which has been raising money for local causes in recent years. They are proud of this venture.

“Our goal was to leave an impact on the community,” Schofield said. “I can’t think of a more meaningful thing than what we’re doing here.”

The foundation has a 20-year partnership with the village.

Phase 1 of the redevelopment will include installation of two full-size artificial turf fields on the east side of Schussler Park for football/soccer/lacrosse. including a scoreboard, coaches’ box, bleachers, storage buildings and parking lot improvements.

Phase 2 in the southern side will feature an inclusive playground, open pavilion, restroom building and half basketball court.

Both phases should be wrapped up in 2024.

The inclusive playground also is part of a park named in Kendall Coyne Schofield's honor in Palos Heights in 2022.

“Anyone and everyone can use this park,” Michael Schofield said. “I think that’s one of the most important things because there are not enough parks like that.”

The athletic field’s scoreboard will contain a sign noting that this is the Michael Schofield III Sports Complex, and a sign near inclusive playground will include life-size cutouts of Michael Schofield III and Kendall Coyne Schofield from youth through adulthood to inspire Orland Park youth to dream big.

“I can’t wait to see that,” Michael Schofield said of the cutouts. “And you never know. The next NFL player from this area could come from a kid playing on this field.”

Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex Next step to Schofield Sports Complex