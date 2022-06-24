Smith Crossing improv class gives residents a good laugh and — sometimes bawdy — fun

Warning: Some of the subject matter may not be appropriate to younger or more sensitive readers.

But it is funny.

See, when you take a group of senior citizens from Smith Crossing in Orland Park and give them carte blanche to do some improv comedy, you never know where the antics will lead.

During an hour-long monthly improv class hosted by Smith Crossing’s executive director Amanda Mauceri, there were a lot of cackles.

Mauceri who has some improv experience, puts the participating residents through a series of improvisational exercises and the results can lead to some interesting territory.

Strip poker came up along with a skit involving two seniors watching a play in the top row of a balcony nude. The seniors did not disrobe, but the conversation about wrinkles had the whole room yukking it up.

“Improv exercises a part of your brain that you are not using,” Mauceri said. “It can be tied into wellness and because you don’t have to memorize stuff, it’s a chance to be in the moment with everybody.

“It brings people together socially, and we laugh a lot so we leave with high endorphins, which is just great. Everybody looks forward to coming together once a month for this.”

John Olson, 84, of Palos Heights, saved his first improve experience for the rainy day. He usually plays golf on Wednesdays but rain had him trading his clubs for a big grin.

“I heard stories about how fun it is to come here,” he said. “Since (golf) got rained out, (fellow resident Nancy Rusnak) said ‘why don’t you come to the improv and see how you like it?’

"I enjoyed it. I have to learn a little more — they are all ahead of me.”

Rusnak, 88, who was born and raised in Chicago and has had “about 15 addresses” before moving to Smith Crossing, says she looks forward to the monthly guffaw-togethers.

“I like to enjoy people and talk and laugh,” she said. “That’s my main thing in life right now — to enjoy living.”

Steve Mitrick, 87, of Chicago and Oak Lawn, gets educated at these gatherings.

“Every time I come here, I learn something,” he said. “It’s interesting. You get to do all different kinds of different things. You get involved with other people. It’s nice. I like it.”

Mary Beth Nelson, 82, is originally from Baltimore and likes the spontaneity of improv.

“It gives me a good laugh, and I really enjoy it,” she said. “We have a good time together. We all know each other, and you never know what Amanda is going to tell us to do.”

Homer Glen native Arlene Macha, 84, added: “I love to laugh and that’s why I joined this group. Amanda is fantastic in running it.”

Sharon Cooper, 78 1/2 and formerly of Flossmoor, also has a good time at these events.

“I like talking and I like listening, and this is a very good group to be a part of,” she said.

Rich Misiorowski, who lived on the South Side of Chicago and Frankfort, calls himself a “32-year-old guy in an 87-year-old-body."

It's no wonder he likes joking around with his peers.

“What I find enjoyable is the interaction with my friends,” he said. “We’re all friends and we love to rib one another. It’s a fun way of interacting.”

The facility’s wellness coordinator, Mary Hafner, participates whenever she can.

“The first time we did the improv, I couldn’t believe how silly and witty everybody was,” she said. “So. I look forward to coming here because it’s so much fun.”

