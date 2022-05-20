St. Michael cheerleader gets a taste of the big time with world title on coed junior team

Orland Park’s Bridget Guzior has been around cheerleading for a long time, serving in recent years as a high school and club coach and as a judge.

She knows her craft. She knows the ins and outs of the game.

So, when her 12-year-old daughter, Reese, spent eight weeks in the hands of other cheerleading coaches, it would have been understandable if Bridget Guzior would have been a little apprehensive.

But she wasn’t.

Guzior knew Reese was getting some of the best coaching in the world as the St. Michael School sixth-grader trained with the United States national team as it prepared for the International Cheer Union Junior World Cheerleading Championships April 20-22 in Orlando.

The U.S. National Junior Coed team of which Reese was a part won the world championship, beating teams from Thailand, Norway, Finland and Mexico.

“It was a really nice experience,” Reese said. “We practiced for eight weeks, and we had eight-hour practices. We did well.”

Guzior called this a “once in a lifetime” experience for her daughter. This year, the USA team was based in Illinois so there was a huge Illinois presence, though some athletes on the 23-member team came from Michigan, Wisconsin and Texas each weekend for practice.

It's likely the USA team will be based in another state in 2023 so Reese, one of the youngest members of the team, was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time.

Many of the practices were in northwest suburban Huntley, and Guzior would drop Reese off in the morning and pick her up in the afternoon.

“The coaches on the U.S. National team were national champion or state champion coaches,” she said. “She was in good hands. It was easy for me to make sure she lived out this opportunity that could be once in a lifetime.”

All of those hours of practice and preparation resulted in one round that lasted just a few minutes. But it was well worth it for Reese.

“When they announced that we won, it’s was totally amazing," Reese said. “When we received our medals, the National Anthem was playing. We felt like we were in the Olympics.”

The Olympics do not recognize competitive cheerleading but Guzior hopes that changes soon.

“We really want this to be an Olympic sport,” Guzior said. “We’re working really hard on getting there and getting treated like the sport that these athletes work so hard to be in.”

In 2021, the International Olympic Committee granted full recognition to the ICU, which was a first step in the right direction for the sport.

There are a few more hoops to jump through before it becomes an Olympic sport.

Jeff Webb, who founded the Universal Cheerleaders Association, told "Good Morning America" that “L.A. has a nice ring to it,” meaning that 2028 could be a possibility. Los Angeles is hosting the summer games.

For now, Reese will concentrate on cheering and playing volleyball for St. Michael. And she will have fond memories of the Olympic-like competition she completed in April.

Guzior was an influence in Reese’s decision to cheer, and Reese said she enjoys it.

“I like performing in front of everybody,” she said. “This trip was fun. I met people from all over the world. We exchanged candy, sunglasses and pins with the other cheerleaders.”

This was also the first time in Reese’s young career that she was on a coed team.

“It was nice to have boys on the team,” she said. “The vibe was really different.”

