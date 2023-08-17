For the most part, the Taste of Orland Park is full of fun and laughs.

In recent years, about a half hour of the festival has been carved out for more serious matters — honoring veterans.

This year, that half hour was somber with the recent passing of Veterans Commission Program Coordinator Darryl Wertheim, who helped put together the veterans tributes at the fest.

Mayor Keith Pekau paid tribute to Wertheim, who died July 27 just four days before he would have turned 77.

“He organized this event and others,” Pekau said Aug. 5. “I can’t even begin to tell you what a kind and generous man Darryl Wertheim was. Like me, he loved golf and coaching basketball.

“He served in Vietnam as a combat medic, and he spent his retirement working to get veterans in Orland Park the help they needed. I want his wife, Lillian, and his whole family to know … Darryl will be missed.”

Wertheim helped secure the rights to bring the Veterans Athletes United flag to the Taste or Orland Park in 2022.

He was proud that the flag, made of thousands of dog tags of military members who died in action after 9/11. For months, Wertheim would talk about and promote the flag that measures 6-by-28 feet.

But shortly before it was scheduled to arrive in Orland Park, it was damaged so it never made it to the Taste. He was thrilled that he was able to help bring it to the fest this year, but died before he could see it in his hometown .

“It’s sad he wasn’t here to see this,” said Veterans Commission member Carl Williams, who helped transport the flag from suburban St. Louis to Orland Park. “Oh, gosh. We’re going to miss him. He was a good man. A good man.”

“Darryl was truly one of the best among us,” Pekau said. “And we were all lucky to know him.”

Wertheim was born in Evergreen Park, lived in Chicago and was a basketball star at Harper High School.

After Vietnam, he worked at Wells Fargo Bank. He was a traveler, a sailboat racer, golfer and car enthusiast.

During the Aug. 7 board meeting, trustee Sean Kampas shared his thoughts on Wertheim.

“Although I only knew him a few years, Darryl embodied the template of a kind gentleman,” he said. “Darryl’s passion was dedicated to assuring all of the village’s special events were well organized and received by the community.

“He had a way about him that made people feel at ease and appreciated all at once. Darryl dedicated so much of his life for the service of others. Although I did not have as much time as I would have liked to know Darryl, I know he was my friend. Our friend. And I will miss him dearly.”

Taste draws 21,000

The three-day Taste of Orland Park was hampered by the weather for two of the three days and still drew 21,000, according to Pekau.

The mayor said the Aug. 4 session drew approximately 7,000, the rainy Aug. 5 session drew 6,000 and the Aug. 6 session drew 8,000 on another wet day.

“Despite the rain, it was a really well-attended event,” the mayor said. "It was fantastic."

It was the 20th year of the festival and the final year at its current location on the Village Hall grounds. Taste is scheduled to move to Centennial Park West, which is undergoing a massive overhaul, next year.