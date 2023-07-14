The Village of Tinley Park and the Tinley Park-Park District officials have had heated disagreements over the land once occupied by the Mental Health Center for a while.

But working together may be the ticket to redevelopment of the 280-acre state-owned parcel at Harlem Avenue and 183rd Street.

A bill awaiting the signature of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker would sell 90 acres for $1 to the park district for a mammoth sports complex.

As of July 11, there was no decision. Noting that the governor has until Aug. 21 to sign the bill, a spokesman for his office said it's under review.

He confirmed the governor received a letter from the park district supporting the bill as well as a letter from the village asking that it be killed.

Mayor Michael Glotz said in an email to the Southland Your Times that the park district should also want it killed and suggested an intergovernmental agreement between the district and village.

“If the park district commissioners care about our community, I urge them to contact the governor to kill the bill and the park district and village go into an IGA to develop it together,” he said. “We have basically similar plans. The disagreement that we have is ownership.

“The 13 elected officials can collectively choose the best developer for the residents in a joint effort.”

Glotz added that it only wants both parties to agree that neither the village nor the park district should own the land so residents can get a piece of a possible $8 million in real estate tax revenue.

“Without a TIF (tax-increment financing) and the way the bill was written, it can never be used for anything other than public use. It will be a financial disaster,” he said.

The park district isn’t slamming the door on an IGA.

“An IGA was possible and is still possible, but we need leadership on the village’s end to work together, not divide," Park District Commissioner Lisa O’Donovan said via a public relations firm. O'Donovan did express disappointment that this has not happened up to this point.

“Nothing in the legislation prohibits the park district from entering a public-private partnership,” she said. “The only prohibition in the legislation is that absolutely no gaming is allowed on the property, which reflects the feedback of residents. The park district has a proven track record of developing park and recreational space without excessive cost to our residents.”

Several organizations and government officials joined the park district for a press conference June 27 to urge Pritzker to sign the bill, Twelve people spoke, with a few noting the absence of the village.

Glotz said the village was not invited to the press conference, he didn’t know about it and he was chafed by the criticism.

“The purpose of our press conference was to encourage the governor to sign the bill, so no, we did not extend him an invitation,” O’Donovan said. “I want to be very clear that we have reached out to the village on multiple occasions to discuss this site — both prior to and after our decision to pursue the land on our own, including sharing our 90-acre plan with them to include in their previous efforts to obtain the land.”

The mayor also disagreed with a variety of topics raised at the press conference, especially what this will mean to the taxpayers and residents.

“The first year that the property is developed, the residents lose roughly $8 million. That $1 depreciates fast,” he said.

Though there is a little common ground, Glotz did agree the park district was correct that a private/public partnership would work without cost to the taxpayers.

“That is why the village has (been) pursuing the property for roughly the last 12 years,” Glotz said. “The village has a TIF in place that can help fund the development of the project without any costs going to the residents.

“With the way the current bill was written, they can't bring in private developers because they won't be able to own it.”