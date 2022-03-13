Upgrades detailed at two major parks in Orland

There are big plans for improvements for four parks in Orland Park but the immediate concerns are changes to Schussler Park and Centennial Park West.

The Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees unanimously accepted conceptual plans for four parks and to follow the priority of development for each park site Feb. 21 during its Committee of the Whole meeting.

The John Humphrey Complex and Centennial Park are also in line for facelifts in the distant future. In past village meetings with the public, residents indicated that Schussler Park needs the most work.

“We can’t do all of this in the next couple of years,” Mayor Keith Pekau said. “Schussler Park is clearly our No. 1 priority. It was put together by volunteers who had fencing donated and sod donated. And it was built by volunteers way back when.”

The initial costs will be $9.1 million for Schussler Park and $10.7 million for Centennial Park West.

Improvements for Schussler Park include:

Two full-size soccer/football/lacrosse synthetic turf fields.

Musco lighting for the new fields.

A new, 70-space parking lot off 88th Avenue.

Bleachers with a press box.

A relocated sledding hill.

Expansion of the pond for storm-water retention.

A concrete pad for bleachers and portable toilets.

Utilities to accommodate future permanent restrooms and a concession stand.

The two football fields are getting the most attention. The long-established Orland Park Pioneers program has been treated like an afterthought, the mayor has said in the past. In 2019 and 2020, when there was construction at the Humphrey Complex, the Pioneers football and cheerleading teams had troubles scheduling practices and games.

With the proposed setup, the organization can use it for games and practices though Pekau said it will be used more for practices.

Centennial Park West has been the home of paid and free concerts in recent years and officials want to maintain that.

Centennial Park West upgrades include:

A 17,500 square-foot event stage with a loading dock, service parking, green rooms, restrooms and storage.

Sloped lawn seating for 8,000-10,000 people.

Concrete pads for vendors, sponsor tents and portable toilets.

Security fencing around the grounds and stage area.

Vendor service paths.

A sound engineers' pad.

“It will be cost-effective to not have to rent stages on a year-to-year basis,” Pekau said. “A lot of our main festivals can come there because there is tons of parking.”

There will be some blowback to some of the changes, according to concerns expressed at the several public meetings on the upgrades.

At the Feb. 21 meeting, four people spoke out against some changes at Schussler regarding the new football fields bringing in noise and traffic in the neighborhood.

“We have a town of 60,000 people, and we will never, ever, ever get everyone to agree,” Pekau said. “What we’ve heard is ‘we want fields at Schussler Park, but not football fields.’ We’ve heard ‘we want football, but not there.’ We’ve heard ‘we want parks but not where I live.’ ”

He said that Orland Park is in a great position to have four major parks and the financial stability to make major improvements to them.

“You are not going to get everything you want at every park,” he said. “If we have a blank check, maybe we can get what we want. We’re doing the best we can with what we have and it’s going to be a remarkable upgrade.”

