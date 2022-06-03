WATCH NOW: Palos Hospital volunteers serve a side of kindness with the meals they deliver

For Bill and Lorraine Bonk, delivering meals is about more than meeting a basic human need.

The Orland Park couple, who recently celebrated their 60th anniversary, says volunteering is also about making connections.

The Bonks, who volunteer with Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital’s Home-Delivered Meal program, say they’ve found that participants often need nutritious food with a side of human kindness.

Whether it’s a cheerful card, a kind word or simply a few minutes of their time, the Bonks look for every opportunity to give a little sunshine each visit.

“I delivered to someone today — he’s 87 — and is a widower and has a daughter who is ill,” said Lorraine, 80. “I always ask him how she is doing. They love those four or five minutes of time — a little bit of visiting. If they have something to share, it lifts their spirits.”

The Home-Delivered Meal program provides access to healthy food to Southland residents who experience barriers to leaving their homes. Some participants may struggle with health issues, so volunteer visits often serve as wellness checks as well.

The Bonks are two of more than 900 volunteers across the Northwestern Medicine health system who logged more than 111,000 hours of service in 2021.

The Bonks themselves have delivered more than 900 meals to residents, many of whom are homebound and alone.

“A lot of them have lost their spouses,” said Bill, 83.

Yet serving their communities is nothing new to the couple. Before retiring, Bob was a teacher and coach at Quigley South High School and Lorraine worked in administration in religious education programming at Our Lady of the Woods church in Orland Park. Bill and Lorraine have volunteered at Palos Hospital for 11 and 6 years, respectively.

During this past winter, the Bonks stepped up to support the program five days a week when other volunteers were ill or out of town. Currently, Bill has a Tuesday route and Lorraine is filling in on a Thursday route for a volunteer who has been out of town for the winter.

The couple says volunteering has become a natural way for them to continue to serve others in their retirement. It’s also been enlightening.

“For me, it’s been really eye-opening how much care some people really need and aren’t able to get out, and how many people there are who enjoy seeing a fresh face,” Lorraine said. “I really didn’t think about that part of it when I began volunteering.”

The Bonks says the smallest act can make the biggest difference in someone’s life.

“If you haven’t explored volunteering before, you should try it,” Lorraine said.

In addition to delivering meals, the couple assists organizers during special hospital events as well as help visitors find their loved ones’ rooms in the hospital.

“There’s a fit for everyone who wants to volunteer somewhere in their community or hospital,” Lorraine said. “It’s just really a great thing to be able to do.”

In the meantime, the Bonks plan to continue delivering meals and lending an ear to those they visit each week.

“As long as we can keep driving and are in good health, we plan to do it,” Bill said.

