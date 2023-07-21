Two for two.

Orland Park resident and Andrew graduate Krysta Stanko withstood the heat and won her second straight women’s championship at the Veterans Liberty Run July 3 at Centennial Park.

She ran the two-mile course in 13 minutes, 17.3 seconds and finished 10th overall. Last year, she ran it in 13:02.7 and took eighth.

This year was much hotter than 2022, but Stanko said she felt good.

“Surprisingly, it wasn’t that tough,” she said. “It went pretty quick.”

It’s been an interesting year between Liberty wins for Stanko. She said she earned a full-ride track and cross country scholarship to Governors State University.

But she came up 4 seconds short of qualifying for an Illinois High School Association state meet in cross country.

“It was pretty hard but I’m fine – I’m over it now. I gave it my all so I was fine with it,” she said of missing a goal.

What also helped soothe the disappointment was that her time of 19:02 in the Class 3A Normal Sectional at Maxwell Park was her personal best.

Stanko was a two-time all-SouthWest Suburban Red runner in cross country and was all-sectional in track in 2022.

GSU is happy to have her.

“We are very excited to have Krysta joining us here at GSU,” cross country coach John Niendorf said in a statement. “She is an incredibly talented runner, and Krysta is going to have a huge role to play in the future success of our team.

“Krysta is also a wonderful student, and her classroom performance will only help to add to the forward-moving direction that GSU wants to go when it comes to academic excellence amongst its students. Her humility and respect for her peers will only help to serve the positive atmosphere that our coaching staff is trying to instill in our team.”

Stanko comes from a strong running family.

Her father, Dave, took 18th in the state when he ran cross country for Oak Lawn in 1986, which garnered him all-state honors.

Her mother, Irma, whose maiden name is Perez, qualified for state in track for Farragut High School. She also ran for Eastern Illinois University.

The men’s race was not as clear cut.

Orland Park’s Patrick Gannon passed Minnesota resident Owen Ford late in the race to cross the finish line first.

Race officials declared Gannon the overall winner and awarded him the trophy.

But the chip timing and official results say that Ford finished with a time of 11:28.5 with Gannon clocking an 11:30.6.

Village of Orland Park Recreation and Parks Assistant Director Greg Bruggeman, who was in charge of the race, said net times and clock times differ because some runners will be in the middle or back of the chute and that many races declare the first runner to cross the line the winner.

“Although Owen had a faster net time, he was not the first person to the finish line,” Bruggeman said. “Therefore, Patrick was announced as the winner of the race.”

Gannon is a Shepard graduate who is attending Governors State. He is not listed on the cross country or track teams but has been doing a variety of races including marathons and triathlons.

He has three keys to running.

“I never stop, I never quit and I never give up,” he said.

He is the second member of his family to win the Liberty Run. In 2021, his older sister, Nellie, won the women's division.

This year’s race had more than 400 runners and walkers, with 209 runners finishing.

