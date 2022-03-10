Orthopedic doctors discuss treating joint stiffness and pain and when to consider knee or hip replacement

With numerous studies noting — and anecdotal evidence backing — that patients age 60-75 are among the most frequent candidates for knee and hip replacements, seniors need to be aware of the many factors that go into determining whether to undergo one of these procedures.

To get such a conversation off on the right foot (so to speak), we checked in with two veteran orthopedic surgeons, who have worked on literally hundreds of joints between them: Dr. Michael Kralovec, who performs orthopedic surgery and joint replacement at the Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute and is the clinical director of the Franciscan Health Total Joint Replacement Center of Excellence, and Dr. Jonathan Edgington, who is an orthopedic surgeon with the Community Care Network of Community Healthcare System. A lightly edited conversation follows:

What kinds of hip and knee issues most typically plague senior patients and most often lead to joint replacement surgery? What can seniors do to avoid these issues?

Dr. Michael Kralovec: The most common hip and knee issue by far is arthritis, which can be thought of as just wear and tear, where the joint cartilage covering wears out and results in painful bone-on-bone grinding. Arthritis can be very difficult to avoid, but there are a lot of non-surgical things we can do to try to help, with weight loss being the No. 1 recommendation from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Dr. Jonathan Edgington: The most common hip and knee condition for seniors is osteoarthritis. The best thing to do to prevent it is to stay active and maintain a healthy weight, while avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking and poorly controlled blood sugars.

What are some signs that a hip or knee issue may require surgery?

Kralovec: The main reason for considering a joint replacement is pain. When a patient tells me that they are no longer able to do the things that they want to do and enjoy because their joint hurts too much to allow it and we have exhausted everything that we can short of surgery to make it better, that’s usually when they consider replacement. I tell all of my patients that the only person who ever gets to decide whether they want to consider a joint replacement is the patient.

Edgington: Patients may benefit from a discussion about joint replacement surgery if they have osteoarthritic hip or knee pain that is persistent despite simple and easy interventions. Some simple, easy measures to manage arthritic hip and knee pain include activity modification, weight loss, over-the-counter medications — either by mouth or topical pain relievers — and/or joint injections.

What are some of the latest advancements in hip and knee replacements? How have these procedures changed over time?

Kralovec: There have been a lot of advancements in joint replacements even over the last few years. When I do a joint replacement, surgery takes about 45 minutes, the patient is up walking within an hour after surgery and most folks are able to go home the same day. I use an advanced multimodal anesthesia and pain control protocol that results in less than 50% of patients requiring narcotic pain medications after surgery. I also utilize computer modeling and planning software to develop a specific plan for each individual’s bones and condition, which means that in surgery I can be more accurate, as well as move more quickly because we already know exactly which implants sizes shapes will fit the patient’s bones. This minimizes blood loss, anesthesia time and complications and is one of the reasons patients can get up and recovering so quickly. Many patients know someone who had a joint replacement in the past that stayed in the hospital for days, went to a nursing home or a rehab and needed to take pain medications for months and are surprised at how much different it is now.

Edgington: The anterior approach for total hip arthroplasty is a recent advancement that has allowed for a more rapid recovery compared to the more traditional posterior approach. With anterior hip replacement, the surgeon makes a small incision near the front of the hip to remove damaged bone and cartilage. Patients who have an anterior approach total hip report less discomfort, more satisfaction and shorter recovery times compared to a posterior approach. We are always making small changes to things such as implant design and materials to help improve longevity. Robotic assistance for hip and knee surgery is another advancement gaining momentum as a technique to improve patient outcomes.

What should a senior be prepared for when facing potential hip or knee replacement? What are the most important things to keep in mind?

Kralovec: Patient education and preparation is critical. A patient needs to make sure that they fully understand the instructions on medications and rehab. I have a set of instructions that help prepare the patient for surgery; we have an entire process to optimize patients for surgery in order for them to have the lowest risk and the best possible outcomes. I also don’t operate on anyone without a visit immediately before surgery, to have them bring their family to meet me and ask any questions they have, go over all of the instructions, etc., to ensure everyone is on the same page and knows exactly what to expect.

Edgington: Once the decision is made to move forward with surgery, patients should be prepared for various tasks aimed at helping them have the best possible recovery, which may include weight loss, smoking cessation, blood sugar control and preparing for post-operative care.

What is the most common misconception about hip or knee surgery that you see from many seniors?

Kralovec: The most common misconception I encounter is what having a “total knee replacement” means. Many patients think that their entire knee is cut out and thrown away, but that isn’t really what’s happening. It’s much less invasive and extensive than that. When I do a knee replacement, I simply shave the very worn-out end of the bone off and put a metal cap on the end of one bone and a plastic cap on the end of the other, so there is no more bone rubbing on bone and instead there is metal rubbing on plastic (and metal rubbing on plastic doesn’t hurt). The amount of bone removed is usually less than the thickness of an iPhone. The majority of the bone ligaments, tendons, muscles, soft tissues and skin are all still the patient’s.

Edgington: A common misconception I often hear from patients is that someone told them they have to have a hip or knee replacement. I tell them no one has to have a hip or knee replacement, but rather they elect to have a replacement after all nonsurgical measures have failed to provide meaningful pain relief. It is important for senior patients to understand hip and knee replacements are elective procedures designed to improve their quality of life — they are not mandatory procedures. With this mindset, patients understand that they are in charge and are much happier after hip or knee replacement, as their input was considered prior to undergoing the surgery.

