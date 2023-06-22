Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital is using a Discharge Lounge to provide a smoother transition home, improve patient throughput and relieve Emergency Department crowding.

Patients who have been medically cleared to leave the hospital are moved to the Discharge Lounge to wait for their ride home. The care area offers private rooms, comfortable recliners, TVs, snacks and direct access to the hospital's front drive, where families can pull up.

Since opening in December, the Discharge Lounge has reduced the average four-hour discharge process to less than an hour.

“Throughput in a hospital is key to the patient experience," Dr. Thomas J. Moran, vice president and chief medical officer of Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, said in a statement. "Improving the transition of patients ready to go home allows the acutely ill patients being treated in the Emergency Department to move into an open bed much sooner.

“Since the Discharge Lounge was put in place, we have had minimal holds in the Emergency Department,” Moran said.

Since the Discharge Lounge opened, 49% fewer patients have left the Emergency Department without being seen, and patient satisfaction scores in the inpatient and Emergency Department have improved.

“When it is time to go home, patients are eager to be on their way and families enjoy not having to park and then walk back up to the patient floors,” Rebecca Murphy, doctor of nursing practice and vice president of operations at Palos Hospital, said in a statement. “Our physicians typically round in the mornings to clear patients. The lounge is a great solution for patients whose families or transport may not be able to get them right away.”

The Discharge Lounge, in the Center for Short Stay Care just off the front entrance of Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. It is is staffed by nurses and patient care technicians. Assisted devices are available as needed.

The lounge arose from an urgent need. Dr. Moran, Murphy and Chief Nursing Executive Ellie Kruk were looking at an Emergency Department holding 40 admitted patients, a full hospital and nowhere to move. The decision was made to open the Discharge Lounge, an area was identified, teams where activated and patients started to move.

“It took everyone being on board to make it happen and it worked,” Kruk said. “Since that day, the lounge has become a permanent fixture at Palos Hospital.”