Personal best at Tinley Turkey Trot caps a milestone birthday year of 5K runs

Vicki Russell had some lofty goals in 2021.

Breaking her personal best time in a 5K race was not one of them.

First and foremost, the Tinley Park resident turned 50 in March, and she knew she wasn’t going to be spending it on a beach like she hoped for because of COVID-19 concerns.

So, her plan for 2021 was to run a 5K at least 50 times during the year she turned 50. She hit a double-digit total of official races she ran. The rest were runs with friends at Yankee Woods, near Tinley Park, or Swallow Cliff Woods, near Palos Park, to pass the 50 5K goal.

What happened Nov. 7 at the Tiney Park Turkey Trot, however, was a shocker.

She said she doesn’t use headphones or wear a watch when she runs, so when she saw her time of 25 minutes, 20 seconds, she couldn’t believe it. Her previous best 5K time was 25:56 at the Turkey Trot in 2002.

“Being 50 and hitting my fastest time is like … wow,” she said.

Russell took a different approach to running in 2021, which may have helped break her decades-long record.

“A group of us work with a trainer, and I started lifting and doing more weight with my legs,” she said. "It was stuff that I had never done before.

“After doing squats and lunges, I realize that you can’t just run. You have to do other things to make your body strong. I am watching my diet and exercising regime. You can’t just run.”

The Turkey Trot goes through Vogt Woods, and Russell has run in all 30 of the Trots the village offered. The 30th was the charm.

“I know the course really well and the weather was perfect,” she said. “There were no hills except little hills at the end.”

Russell used to participate in marathons and half marathons but has stuck with 5K since back surgery in 2017.

But 2020 was a lost cause for her because of the pandemic, another reason for having weekly 5K runs in 2021.

“Everyone was stuck at home and I said, ‘I can’t be in the house all of the time,’ ’’ she said.

Running weekly 5Ks also has its share of weather issues. In mid-February, she and her friends ran in cold and snow. They decided to run the course the Turkey Trot is run on.

“I run outside because I don’t like running inside on the treadmills,” she said. “To me, that’s torture. Once you started running in the cold, it felt kind of nice. The street was slightly plowed. I had done the Turkey Trot for as long as they have been having it. I knew the course, and we had a good time.”

Russell is a teacher at Century Junior High School in Orland Park and has a collection of her racing bibs in her classroom.

She has been know to wake up early to get some running in.

“I’m a teacher and I love my job — I’m telling you it’s the best job in the world,” she said. “But I think for mental sanity reasons, getting outside and running in the fresh air does something to you. It helps the endorphins.”

Russell attended Tinley Park High School, saying she was a bench warmer in basketball, volleyball and track.

In her college years, she started running miles and increased those distances after that.

What are her plans for 2022?

In January, the plan is to do 100 lifting exercises per day. In March she will be running every day.

“My family thinks I’m crazy,” she said.

