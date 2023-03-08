Some of the state powers in girls bowling feature athletes who had been involved in the sport many years before high school.

That not the case at Andrew High School.

The Tinley Park school is not blessed with freshmen coming in and regularly rolling 200s right away.

“I don’t have girls start prior to their freshmen year,” Thunderbolts coach Katie Gibson said.

This current crop of bowlers may not have had the most experience, but when they became juniors and seniors they put on quite a show. Andrew finished fourth at the Illinois High School Association state tournament Feb. 18 at Cherry Bowl in the Rockford suburb of Cherry Valley.

It was the second-best finish in program history. The T-Bolts won the state championship in 2012, the year Tinley Park was the state high school bowling capital with the Thunderbolts boys also taking the title.

The girls had a 2-3-4 postseason in 2023, finishing second at their own regional, third in the Oswego East Sectional and fourth in the state.

The team was emotional after the state meet with some happy for a high finish and some sad that they missed nabbing a top-3 trophy.

Gibson said she was proud of the team.

“It was an absolutely amazing experience, especially with this group,” she said. “They have worked so hard. They have stayed level-headed. No matter what, the perseverance and grit that this team has is one that will go down in my coaching history.

“I never take anything for granted and their mindset was always in it. They were in it for each other, and they were in it for Andrew bowling.”

The T-Bolts were in seventh place after the first two rounds Feb. 17 with a 5,682. Senior Ryleigh Murray had the T-Bolts’ highest score (257) and lowest score (149) on the day, but still led the team with a 1,293.

The team scorched the lanes the next morning with a 3,160 in the opening round and finished with an 11,736, 242 pins away from third-place Machesney Park Harlem.

“For us to be competing here in the top four and to make our way all the way up, that says something about the work that they do,” Gibson said.

After rolling 12 games over the weekend, junior Jana Mihalovich was the team leader with a 2,528, Murray had a 2,419, senior Mary Graves rolled a 2,348, senior Sydney Rymsza had a 2,321 and junior Alexis Olson checked in with a 2,217.

Senior Hannah Wurster, junior Kinsey Shoemaker and sophomore Kaidence Bruno were also on the state roster.

Murray and Rymsza have committed to Lewis University, and Graves is heading to Elmhurst University.

Did the Bolts think they had a shot at finishing so high when the season started?

“Honestly, no because we lost a lot of good seniors,” Murray said. “We definitely worked our way here. It took a lot of hard work. A lot of hard work.”

“We bowled our butts off,” Rymsza added

Lincoln-Way West qualified as a team and narrowly missed the cut, rolling a 5,257 – 19 pins behind Carterville, which grabbed the 12th slot.

Those who made state appearances for the Warriors were seniors Ashley Munn, Chloe Greep, Abbey Manpirisio and Madeline Dul and junior Holly Kaiser.

Neighboring Lockport won its third straight state title as the Porters were fifth in the first 30 games and shot up on the second day. Senior Megan LiCausi led the way with a second-place state finish of 2,691. Senior Abby Miller also made all-state with a 12th-place finish of 2,490.