 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story urgent
Community

Andrew grad claims first victory in Tinley Park Turkey Trot; women's winner repeats

  • 0

Tinley Park’s Thomas Doyle has had a love for running ever since he was a fifth grader at McAuliffe School.

Though he has asthma, Doyle was able to do well in the sport throughout grade school, high school at Andrew and college at Illinois Tech in Chicago.

“I like how it strengthens your mind,” he said about running. “It teaches you how to persevere through all the challenges.

“Running is one of the hardest things you can do and, if you can manage to keep running and go out there every morning and get the training done, honestly, you can do anything.”

The 23-year-old runner claimed the 31st Tinley Park Turkey Trot on Nov. 6 at Vogt Woods with a time of 16 minutes, 43.3 seconds over the 5K course. Frankfort’s Lindsay Schultz won the women’s portion of the race for the second year in a row, this time posting a 19:56.6.

People are also reading…

This is the first time Doyle won the race. The chemical engineering major at IT is trying his hand at marathons and competed in two. The one he ran in Grand Rapids, Mich., allowed him to qualify for the 2024 Boston Marathon.

He is finishing up his academic work at IT, though he has used all his eligibility for running. He ran in eight races in 2019 and finished 19th at the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference championships in cross country.

He also helped his distance relay team set a school record in the NACC Indoor Championship in track and field in 2020.

Schultz, 42, is having one of her most successful years in running. She won the Stars and Stripes race in Tinley Park on the Fourth of July.

The Dwight High School Hall of Famer had made a home in various winner’s circles in 2022. She said she also claimed championships at the Scary in the Prairie event in Frankfort, the Tombstone 5K in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood of Chicago and the Frankfort Short Run Long Day 5K.

But her proudest accomplishment was a race she didn’t win. She competed in the Chicago Marathon this year and came up with a time of 3 hours, 9.34 seconds.

I beat my best time, by 7 minutes,” Schultz said. “I broke 3:10, which is something I’ve been trying to do, so it was huge for me.”

For the 31st straight Turkey Trot, Jamie Parks competed while pushing his wife, Lynn, in her wheelchair.

Parks is 60 and won his age group of 60-64. He joked: “That just means we mean beat all the old people.”

He said it’s the 310th race he and Lynn competed in but their race schedule was reduced this year because he had some injuries.

“We had to bail on some races we normally run,” he said. “We have nothing until spring, and hopefully I’ll get a little better and all the parts will still be here.”

Top trotters

Here are the top five finishers in the Tinley Park Turkey Trot Nov. 6 in Vogt Park:

Men

Finish ... Runner ... age... town... time

1 ... Thomas Doyle ... 23... Tinley Park... 16:43.3

2 ... Caden Wolfe... 14... Tinley Park... 17:43.8

3 ... Andrew Damon... 17... Oak Forest... 17:53.5

4 ... Stephen Stolzenbach... 41... Crete... 18:09.4

5 ... Parker Griffin... 17... Oak Forest 18:40.6

Women

1 ... Lindsay Schultz... 42... Frankfort... 19:56.6

2 ... Sarah Deegan... 42... Manhattan... 20:12.3

3  ... Alexis Landgrebe... 39... Tinley Park... 20:40.2

4 ... Krysta Stanko... 17... Orland Park... 21:06.6

5 ... Michelle Lally... 34... Tinley Park... 21:52.5

Medalists

Here are the medal winners from the race, which had more than 250 finishers:

Male

9-younger: Eli Zimmerman, Carter Bellik, Nicholas Ochea

10-15: Caden Wolfe, Jack Radtke, Nolan Landgrebe

15-19: Andrew Damon, Parker Griffin, Sinuhe Meza

20-24: Justin Smith, Jalen Pia

25-29: Nick Diaz, Pavol Majercak, Bob McGeever

30-34: Matthew Kachlik,, Andrew Minton, Robert Booth

35-38: Tim Ritchie, Chris Zurales, Edward Lesniak

40-44: Stephen Stolzenbach, Mark Higgins, Brad Nicholas

45-49: Brian O’Donnell, Donnie Smith, Cory Loxtercamp

50-54: Charlie Napiwocki, Jim Lambros, Angel Pia

55-59: Michael Blake, Rod Kahl, Jim O’Neill

60-64: Jamie Parks, Kevin Murray, Mick Stephens

65-69: John Hanley, Ezio Tessari, John Warren

70-older: John H. Smith, Joseph Statkus, Harry Scheckel

Female

9-younger: Avie Pia, Lucy Brooks

10-14: Kylie Lambros, Julia Stolzenbach, Amanda Schapen

15-19: Krysta Stanko, Sophie Hummitsch, Keyana Moscatello

20-24: Madeline Monahan, Hailey Dwyer, Hannah Flynn

25-29: Rachel McGeever, Taylor McCormick

30-34: Michelle Lally, Steph Nolan, Katie Lucas

35-39: Kimberly Mugavero, Jaclyn Walsh, Sarah Neighbors

40-44: Sarah Deegan, Andrea Clark, Valeris Soderlund

45-49: Bobbi Almodovar, Jennifer Marvel-Gillono, Heather Rein

50-54: Gina Williams, Elvia Ortiz, Kelly Devereux

55-59: Linda Pulver, Mary Zweifel, Jennifer Curtner

60-64: Frances Dewan, Maria Jennison, Teri Stephens

65-69: Rita Ayers, Maureen Mikulski, Debbie Scheckel

70-older: Mary Wolf, Sheryl O’Sullivan, Mary Stachnik

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts