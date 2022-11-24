Andrew grad claims first victory in Tinley Park Turkey Trot; women's winner repeats

Tinley Park’s Thomas Doyle has had a love for running ever since he was a fifth grader at McAuliffe School.

Though he has asthma, Doyle was able to do well in the sport throughout grade school, high school at Andrew and college at Illinois Tech in Chicago.

“I like how it strengthens your mind,” he said about running. “It teaches you how to persevere through all the challenges.

“Running is one of the hardest things you can do and, if you can manage to keep running and go out there every morning and get the training done, honestly, you can do anything.”

The 23-year-old runner claimed the 31st Tinley Park Turkey Trot on Nov. 6 at Vogt Woods with a time of 16 minutes, 43.3 seconds over the 5K course. Frankfort’s Lindsay Schultz won the women’s portion of the race for the second year in a row, this time posting a 19:56.6.

This is the first time Doyle won the race. The chemical engineering major at IT is trying his hand at marathons and competed in two. The one he ran in Grand Rapids, Mich., allowed him to qualify for the 2024 Boston Marathon.

He is finishing up his academic work at IT, though he has used all his eligibility for running. He ran in eight races in 2019 and finished 19th at the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference championships in cross country.

He also helped his distance relay team set a school record in the NACC Indoor Championship in track and field in 2020.

Schultz, 42, is having one of her most successful years in running. She won the Stars and Stripes race in Tinley Park on the Fourth of July.

The Dwight High School Hall of Famer had made a home in various winner’s circles in 2022. She said she also claimed championships at the Scary in the Prairie event in Frankfort, the Tombstone 5K in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood of Chicago and the Frankfort Short Run Long Day 5K.

But her proudest accomplishment was a race she didn’t win. She competed in the Chicago Marathon this year and came up with a time of 3 hours, 9.34 seconds.

I beat my best time, by 7 minutes,” Schultz said. “I broke 3:10, which is something I’ve been trying to do, so it was huge for me.”

For the 31st straight Turkey Trot, Jamie Parks competed while pushing his wife, Lynn, in her wheelchair.

Parks is 60 and won his age group of 60-64. He joked: “That just means we mean beat all the old people.”

He said it’s the 310th race he and Lynn competed in but their race schedule was reduced this year because he had some injuries.

“We had to bail on some races we normally run,” he said. “We have nothing until spring, and hopefully I’ll get a little better and all the parts will still be here.”