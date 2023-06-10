There was plenty of track and field success on the grade school and high school levels in May.

The Illinois Elementary School Association state meet had some record setters and champions from the area.

St. Michael’s eighth-grade 1600-meter relay team scorched the Eastside Centre track in East Peoria with a Class 2A record time of 4 minutes, 20.49 seconds.

Mia Forystek of New Lenox Martino also set an eighth-grade Class 4A state record in 800 with a 2:19.45 at the meet May 12-13.

In seventh-grade action, Hickory Creek won the state championship with 41 points in Class 4A, three points ahead of Mt. Zion.

Kolby Ross won the 100 in a record time of :12.62. It was a fast meet with records in all 14 events.

Hickory Creek’s eighth-grade 4A team took second in the state with 32 points, four points behind Bloomington Evans. Alaina Steele won the 400 with :58.11.

In the boys seventh-grade 4A meet, Malcolm Donaldson of Frankfort Hickory Creek won the 200 with a :24.66

Manhattan’s Zeben Johnson won the 400 with a :55.08.

On the high school level, the area picked up a handful of Illinois High School Association All-State — Top 9 — finishes at Eastern Illinois in Charleston.

The boys meet, which took place May 26-27, saw Lincoln-Way East junior Dedrick Richardson finish sixth in the Class 3A long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 11.5 inches.

Lincoln-Way West sophomore Austin Roswell took seventh in the 200 with a :22.38.

Sandburg’s 3200 relay took eighth with Trent Anderson, Mateo Ramiro-Garcia, Jackson Canellis and Grant Giblin clocking in at 7:53.85. It’s the 12th straight state meet the Eagles had a team finish in the Top 9.

The girls ran in Charleston May 20, and Lincoln-Way East sophomore Kyra Hayden took fourth in the 300 hurdles with a :45.00

East junior Jaiden Knoop took seventh in the pole vault with an 11-9.

Freshman Alaina Pollard claimed a three-way tie for eighth in the high jump with a 5-1.

Senior Asha Pierre-Antoine, a Kentucky recruit, took ninth in the triple jump with 37-6.75.

Lincoln-Way West sophomore Alanah Smith finished 12th in the 200 with a :24.98.

In Class 2A, Tinley Park sophomore Gabby Graham took sixth in the 200 hurdles with a :46.77 and eighth in the 100 hurdles with a :15.43.

Providence senior pole vaulter Natalie Papes took fifth with an 11-10.5.

Big shutout for Summers

St. Xavier University junior pitcher Laila Summers, a Providence Catholic graduate, did something no one else had done May 17.

She shut out the Oregon Institute of Technology, which was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics 0.coaches’ poll.

Summers threw a one-hitter and retired 14 Owls in a row in the game, which was a part of the Opening Round tournament to get to the NAIA World Series. It was the first time the Cougars knocked off a No. 1 team since 2016.

She finished the season with a 23-9 record and a 2.22 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 24 walks in 173 2/3 innings.

A strike for AJ

Former Lincoln-Way East football star AJ Henning, who transferred from Michigan to Northwestern for next season, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Kansas City-White Sox game May 19.

In three seasons with Michigan, the Frankfort native had 25 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Evans lands at Lindenwood

New Lenox native Kaylen Evans, who starred for Morton College after a stint with Loyola, is back on the NCAA Division I level as she signed to play with Lindenwood in St. Louis.

She played her high school basketball at Marian Catholic and Nazareth and this year led Morton with an 18.3 scoring average, which was fifth in the nation among National Junior College Athletic Association players.

Wild week for Ritter

Former Lincoln-Way East baseball star Ryan Ritter, who plays for Fresno Grizzlies, was named California League Player of the Week for May 15-21 after he hit 12 for 24 with three homers, three doubles and eight RBI. He also walked three times and scored seven runs.

It was the second Player of the Week honor for Ritter. Fresno is a Class A affiliate with the Colorado Rockies.