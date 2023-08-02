Rocco Hayes thought he had a pretty good shot at winning a national championship.

But the Orland Park resident who will be a junior at Sandburg this coming school year never imagined he would be able to just steamroll his way to the championship, beating five opponents by a combined score of 51-1.

Hayes won the 100-pound men’s freestyle championship at the USA Wrestling/United States Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament in Fargo, N.D.. July 17-19.

“I was nervous going into the tournament, but once I saw the people I was competing against, I thought I had a good shot,” he said. “I didn’t expect to go in and dominate like I did. But my confidence was high.”

Hayes opened the tournament with four technical falls, with the match stopped after leading an opponent by 10 points.

He beat Justin Winter of Ohio, 10-0 in the round of 32, Atlee DeWitt of Iowa 10-0 in the round of 16, Kole Davisheiser of Pennsylvania 12-1 in the quarterfinals and Brady Byrd of Indiana 10-0 in the semifinals.

After going 4-for-4 in technical falls, he was hoping for a fifth but just missed it by a point and beat Alabama’s Kiyan Simon 9-1 in the championship round.

That’s domination, outscoring some of the best wrestlers in the country by a combined score of 50 points.

“It was nuts,” Hayes said. “Right when I got off the mat after I won, when I got to my phone, it was just blowing up. It was just a great experience.

“To have that accomplishment and to have that accolade on my resume — it’s one of the biggest accomplishments I’ve ever had.”

He said college coaches in Fargo also took notice.

Hayes said he is going to try to compete in another national tournament in the fall and get ready for his third year at Sandburg.

In the past winter, Hayes had a successful high school season with the Eagles as he finished third in the Illinois High School Association state meet in Class 3A and posted a 41-7 record.

Though he fell short of his goal of winning a state championship, he ended his season on a huge note, beating Marmion’s Nicholas Garcia, 7-5, in overtime. Garcia, a freshman last year, had beaten Hayes for the Hinsdale Sectional championship before the state meet.

If these two end up in the same weight class again, there can be some fun battles ahead.

Hayes said he will likely wrestle at 112 pounds during the regular season if that’s where the team needs him but come the postseason, he could end up at 106 again.

The Hayes name is familiar around Sandburg athletics between wrestling and competitive cheerleading.

Phil and Lori Hayes have 10 children, and Rocco is the sixth oldest.

Abbey, Louie, Emily, Lindsay and Sammie are older. Coming up behind Rocco is Anthony, Kyle, Delaney and Johnny.

Louie and Sammie were stars for the Eagles. Louis wrestled at the University of Virginia and was an All-American in 2021. Sammie committed to Northwestern University but attended the University of Illinois and is now at Virginia.

“When Louie started wrestling, we all just wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Rocco said. “We all wanted to become wrestlers.

“It was destined for all of us to be wrestlers. My older brothers have been great role models for me.”

Needless to say, Rocco Hayes loves the sport.

“I love the hard work,” he said. “I love being challenged and thinking about how wrestling can be a great setup for my life.

“It can help me get an education at a great college and getting a good job.”