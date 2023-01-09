Star player lifts Prairie View girls, coach to another basketball title

The bad news for Prairie View Middle School eighth grade girls basketball coach Jeff Mahy is that he won’t be coaching Aaliyah Flores any more.

The good news is that in her final season at the school, she helped give the veteran three-sport coach his twentieth SouthWest Interscholastic Conference championship in 30 years of coaching girls basketball, boys basketball and girls softball.

Flores hit two free throws with 14 seconds left and the defense came up with a stop and the Eagles won the title with a 29-28 victory over Palos South in the championship Dec. 10. During the regular season, Flores had a last-second shot rim out in a 28-27 loss to Palos.

But these two free throws were money in the bank, and she was named MVP of the tournament by the coaches.

“She makes a huge difference in a game," Mahy said of Flores. “She’s one of the best I’ve ever had.

“She brings everything — she can shoot, she can dribble, she can rebound, she can defend. She does it all. She’s the total package. People are going to see quite a bit of her in high school.”

Mahy said that Flores intends to attend Andrew High School. Before then, she will hone her skills with the Frankfort-based Example Academy travel team.

But the Eagles were more than a one-girl show.

Other members of the championship team were Mia Engstrom, Alanis Engstrom, Teagan Lacey, Leighton Gutsch, Gianna Spano, Emma Lannin, Julianna London, Lily Schnell, Veeksha Karra, Mackenzie Good and Mya Beers.

Defense was a key for the Eagles all season.

“We gave up 17.6 points per game,” Mahy said. “All of the players contributed so much to our defense. It carried us the entire year. Our motto was to play great team defense.

“Our two games against Palos were battles of two even and very talented teams.”

A three-sport coach for 30 years, Mahy was there when Prairie View opened in Tinley Park.

The Country Club Hills native, who played baseball for Rich Central, spent two years at Kaskaskia College and two more years at Huntington College in Montgomery, Ala.

At 24, he arrived at Prairie View and has been at the Tinley Park school since.

“When I got here, I thought ‘oh, I’ll just stay here a couple of years and then move to the high school level,” Mahy said. “Then, it got to be 10 years and teaching was tough. It was hard to get a spot. I didn’t want to leave and have the possibility of not getting tenured at the new school, and I had these two little kids.

“Then, it became too late for me to leave because I invested so much time here. When you leave, sometimes they don’t give you as many years, and I was comfortable here and I love it.”

He says he enjoys watching his former athletes excel in high school and college.

And winning SWIC championships is fun for him, too.

“It never gets old,” Mahy said. “This job keeps me busy and it keeps me out of trouble. I enjoy it. It makes the year go by and I enjoy the kids. I love teaching but the coaching is my passion.”

Don’t expect him to be going anywhere else soon. There are more students to teach and coach and more championships to win.

“I’m going to be 55. I’m comfortable and love the community and love the school and the administration,” Mahy said. “I think I’m just going to die here.”