Tinley setter puts up big numbers for St.. Xavier and personal cheering section

Kaleigh Ritter can draw a crowd when she plays volleyball.

It helps that her mother, the former Maureen O’Keefe, is the youngest of 13 children so there are plenty of relatives who make the trip to the Shannon Center in Chicago when she plays for St. Xavier University.

“They all live about five to 10 minutes away from St. Xavier,” she said. “I have all my uncles, aunts, cousins …whoever can come Tuesdays and Thursdays, they are always there and that makes me very blessed.

“A lot of people don’t get that support.”

The Tinley Park resident and Lincoln-Way East graduate also gets support from her immediate family as her mother; her father, Ken; and six siblings also make it to many of the matches.

Her older brother, Ryan, is a member of the Colorado Rockies minor league system. Twins Kendall and Kasey are seniors at Lincoln-Way East, Brooklyn is a freshman setter at Marist.

Matthew is a seventh grader at Summit Hill Junior High School, and he played on the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 3A state championship this fall. He also plays basketball and baseball. Kenny is a fourth-grader who plays baseball, basketball and football.

And Ritter puts on a good show for the crowds.

She was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Setter of the Year for a team that finished 23-8, 15-2 during the regular season and earned bid to the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Tournament.

Ritter was also named All-CCAC First Team for the second year in a row and was the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021.

She credits her teammates for this year’s honor.

“It’s not just all about me — it’s the team that got that award because we have the passers who give me the opportunity to set the ball, and I have the hitters who put the ball down,” Ritter said.

Ritter is an award magnet. She was named Female Athlete of the Year at Lincoln-Way East in the spring of 2021 and in the fall collected six CCAC Setter of the Week awards. She earned six more this year.

“Honestly, I don’t really pay too much attention to that,” she said. “I don’t really know how they pick the setters. People ask me all the time, and I really don’t know.

“It must be just the stats, and I don’t pay attention to the stats. It’s a surprise to me each week.”

Yes, the stats are impressive.

In her first 29 matches this season, Ritter racked up 1,079 assists and was averaging 10.68 assists per set in 101 sets.

She became the 14th player in school history to record 2,000 or more career assists and was No. 9 all-time for the Cougars with 2,358. With two years left, she could end up No. 2 on the school’s all-time career assist leader.No. 1 setter, Traci Looby, racked up 5,057 assists in 507 games from 2004-2007.

Ritter and the Cougars are on pace for 418 games in her four-year tenure so Looby’s mark is a steep hill to climb unless the Cougars schedule a bunch of matches.

Another area standout on the Cougars is senior outside hitter Molly Hackett, who was a star at Lincoln-Way East and attended the University of North Carolina-Asheville and Mercer before using her extra year of eligibility at SXU.

She recently pounded down her 1,000th collegiate kill.

Providence Catholic’s grad Kellylyn Kotowski, a senior hitter/defensive specialist; Andrew grad Katie DeHaan, a freshman setter/right side hitter; and Lincoln-Way Central alum Nicole Dvorak, a senior right side/outside hitter, have also been instrumental in the Cougars’ success.