Tinley's Miles Boykin ready to play after making Steelers' final cut

It was getting near the end of football camp in Pittsburgh.

Speculation was that the Steelers were going to go with six wide receivers with Tinley Park native Miles Boykin and Steven Sims vying for the final spot.

On Aug. 30, NFL teams were required to shave their rosters to 53 men. Earlier in the day, the Steelers made a flurry of cuts and with a few hours left on the clock, Boykin and Sims had survived.

But there were still three roster spots to clip. Even with that Boykin and Sims had made the final cuts as the Steelers had seven receivers make the roster.

Since the Southland Your Times deadline passed, anything could have happened. Injuries. Trades. Releases.

But at least on cut day, Boykin was still employed by the Steelers.

After three years with the Baltimore Ravens, he found himself out of a job April 18 and was claimed by Pittsburgh 24 hours later.

“It’s funny how things work out in the NFL — you never really know,” Boykin said in July. “I played them six times in my career so we’re really familiar with each other, obviously.”

Pittsburgh scouts had shown interest Boykin during Boykin’s pro day at Notre Dame in 2019. But he was drafted in the third round by Baltimore, which traded up to get him.

After getting regular playing time for the Ravens in 2019 and 2020, Boykin had an injury-riddled season with most of his playing time on special teams.

“At the end of the day, I’m just so blessed to be playing football,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where I’m playing at, I’m just excited to play. Any chance I get to go out and play, it’s great because I love the game so much and it doesn’t matter where I’m at.”

The Steelers No. 1 quarterback this season is ex-Bear Mitch Trubisky, who was much maligned in Chicago. Trubisky had a good preseason, and there is some excitement in Pittsburgh about him.

“He’s a great dude,” Boykin said of Trubisky. “Ever since he came in, he and I have been really cool. He’s a great quarterback, and I’m going to be excited to work with him.”

Boykin grew up playing football for the Tinley Park Bulldogs and Providence Catholic High School. He attended Notre Dame and will go down in history for his one-handed touchdown catch against Louisiana State in the Citrus Bowl Jan. 1, 2018.

It's a play few will forget. Boykin has said he wants to be known for more than just that play, but added that he is happy it made him a part of Notre Dame lore.

“To me it’s humbling to have a play that people remember so much,” he said. “I want to be remembered for everything that I do.

“But 20 or 30 years down the line, people will still be talking about that catch and that play. It’s really cool.”

The Aug. 30 cut day was not kind to another area player.

Orland Park’s Michael Schofield was one of the final cuts by the Bears. The veteran offensive lineman from Sandburg and Michigan played in 102 games from 2014-2021 with the Broncos Chargers and Panthers. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos in the 2015 campaign.

Schofield, 31, was picked up by the Bears in late July to help an offensive line that featured a lot of young and inexperienced players.