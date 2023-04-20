It’s a good thing Marty Strubin changed his mind.

Over the years, Strubin owned two Old English Sheepdogs and when the second pooch died six years ago, the retired builder and building manager had enough with canines.

“After the second one passed, we said ‘no more dogs,’ ” he said. “It just breaks your heart to lose one. They are like your kid, and you are broken-hearted. You can’t take the pain.”

The Palos Park resident held onto that philosophy for all of about 21 days.

“Then, we said we needed a dog,” he said.

It wasn't easy.

But after calling places in Germany, Canada and all over the United States, a breeder on the North Side of Chicago sold Strubin his third sheepdog, Buddy.

And Buddy has been a blessing to a lot of people.

When Strubin discovered that Buddy loved people so much, he had the dog trained to be a comfort dog for Palos Hospital, where he was one of 40 dogs serving the Palos Heights facility.

One pandemic and new management later, Buddy is back.

Now part of Northwestern Medicine, Palos Hospital brought back the dog therapy program with Buddy is the first dog to return after being retrained by Alliance of Therapy Dogs. He's been on the job since January.

More dogs are on the way, but for now, Buddy is flying solo.

Donna Nadelhoffer, volunteer services manager at the hospital, is glad to see the “big and fluffy” dog back in Palos Heights.

“I can’t even explain the joy it brings to the patients, and you can see the spark in their eyes that he brings,” she said. “It gives them a warm feeling of happiness. It’s so nice and it’s extremely, extremely rewarding.”

Orland Park native and Manhattan resident Michael Peery recenly met Buddy when he was at the hospital.

“He’s a good dog,” he said. “Seeing that dog made my day. He made my week. He is a gentle teddy bear.

“That dog, Buddy, actually came in and sat the same way my dog sits when I’m home. I’m missing a leg and he sat right where my leg would be and backed up to me so I could scratch his heck and my dog does the same thing. It was cool.”

Strubin says Buddy has two mindsets.

“At home, he’s a dog,” he said. “But when he’s at the hospital, he knows that he’s working.”

Buddy has also visited special-needs students and retirement homes in Orland Park. But his main job is the hospital, and he does it well.

“There was a guy who wouldn’t take a shot,” Strubin said. “And when he saw Buddy, he said ‘OK, I’ll take the shot.’ ’’

Strubin said it’s not just patients who feel Buddy's love.

“It’s also the hospital staff,” he said. “It’s the doctors and the nurses and workers — they all love him. They all feel better when we bring Buddy in. They are so happy to see him. It takes them away from what they are doing.”

In a few months, Strubin hopes to help more comfort dogs be ready for duty to help Buddy.

“My goal is in June to become a tester and evaluator for Alliance,” he said. “Then, I can hold classes and get some more therapy dogs at Northwestern.”