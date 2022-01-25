Things to do

Native plant sale

Sag Moraine Native Plant Community, a nonprofit dedicated to the education about and advocacy for native plants to restore pollinators, birds and butterflies, is hosting a native plant sale through March 1. The plant packages, available in four designs that bloom from spring to fall, range from $80-$115. Order at sagmoraine.org with pickup from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 4 at Moraine Valley Community College, 9000 W. College Pkwy., Palos Hills.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Native plant landscaping

Join the University of Illinois Extension for a free, two-part Zoom workshop on landscaping with native plants. Part I, from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26, is an introduction to landscape design incorporating native plants. In Part II, from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9 or Feb. 16, staff and volunteers will coach individuals on their landscape conditions and layout.Register for the free workshops at https://go.illinois.edu/nativedesign. Space is limited.

Outdoor pop-up

Let nature be your guide at a pop-up activity at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. A Forest Preserve District of Cook County naturalist will lead a free activity for visitors of all ages depending on weather conditions. 708-839-6897 or littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov

Track & Scat Hike

Participate in the Track & Scat Hike from 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 29, Isle a la Cache Museum, in Romeoville. Start inside the museum learning about animal tracks and scat, and then head outside to put your skills to the test. Register by Jan. 27 for the free program open to all ages at 815-886-1467 or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Wind and fire

Enjoy an evening of storytelling by the fire at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. Learn how the world was shaped by wind and fire, and how those two forces continue to play a role in nature. Register for the free program at 708-839-6897.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Things to do groundhog Celebrate the groundhog at Isle a la Cache in Romeoville Feb. 1.

Groundhog party

Celebrate Groundhog Day by learning all about this animal and the origins of this unique holiday at 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. The program that's free for kids 2-5 will include singing, story time, a hike and a craft. Register by Jan. 30 at 815-886-1467 or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Birding in the preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a birding webinar at 7-8 p.m. Feb. 3. Take a virtual hike to learn about birding opportunities in a particular preserve then visit the preserve to find the birds. Register for the free program open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Open house

The Mokena Community Park District invites parent and children to the Childhood Education Open House from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Program Center, 10925 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. Meet the staff and see the program's colorful classroom for preschool. For more information, call 708-390-2401 or visit www.mokenapark.com.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month. The next meeting is Feb. 4. The club meets at the Harald Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528 or Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.

Yeti hunt

Join the Bombie the Abominable Snowman Hunt at 10-11 a.m. Feb. 5 at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen. Sing songs, take a 1-mile hike in search of Bombie, short for "abominable," and make s’mores over the campfire. Register for the free program for kids age 3-5 by Feb. 3 at 815-727-8700 or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Fitness hike

Take a 5-mile fitness hike starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at Country Lane Woods, 95th Street east of Flavin Road/Willow Springs Road. Fitness hikes are faster paced with little to no stopping. Registration is required for free hike is open to all ages at https://tinyurl.com/clwoods5. For information, call 312-533-5751 or email experience.nature@cookcountyil.gov.

Groundhog scavenger hunt

Join an interactive scavenger hunt to find Greg the Groundhog and his animal friends from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. Register for the free program open to all ages at 708-839-6897. For more information, visit littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov.

Things to do illustration Illustrator Mark A. Nelson will discuss his works and demonstrate his craft in a Feb. 9 Zoom webinar.

Illustration demonstration

The Homer Township Public Library and the Lemont Artists Guild will present a Zoom webinar on Illustrations and Comics at 7 p.m. Feb. 9. Mark A. Nelson, an illustrator and retired art professor whose work includes characters and inking for Marvel and DC Comics, will talk about his career and demonstrate sketching, drawing and inking. To register, visit www.lemontartistsguild.org.

Seniors event

Join the Forest Preserve District of Cook County for nature-inspired senior activities rain or shine at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. Registration is required for this free event open to those 55 and older at 708-839-6897. Visit littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov.

Winter craft show

Orland Township is hosting its Feel Fabulous February winter craft show from 6-9 p.m.Feb. 10 at the Orland Township building, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. The fair will feature local businesses, crafters and vendors, offering products from cosmetics to drinkware and pet treats, Local eateries will supply hors d'oeuvres. Admission is $5, with proceeds benefiting the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation. A valid photo ID along with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card, as well as a mask, are required. Interested vendors should contact Gina Chigaros at 708-403-4222, or ginac@orlandtownship.org. For more information, visit orlandtownship.org or call 708-403-4222.

Sweetheart Night Hike

Couples are invited on a guided night hike to experience the romance of the forest at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. Registration is required for the Sweetheart Night Hike at 708-839-6897. The free event is open to those 18 and older. Visit littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov

Preschool registration

Mokena Community Park District opens registration for its fall Early Childhood Education fall classes from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Program Center, 10925 LaPorte Road, Mokena, Programs for children 3 and 4 years old who are potty trained are held at the district's Program Center at Main Park. For more information, call Mokena Park District at 708-390-2401 or visit www.mokenapark.com.

Stopping invasive plants

Help remove invasive plants with bow saws or loppers from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 12 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. Tools, gloves and a snack will be provided; wear closed-toed shoes and long pants. Register for this free program open to those 15 and older at 708-839-6897. Visit littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov

Valentine Bowl

The Mokena Community Park District is hosting a Mother & Son Valentine Bowl from noon-2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Thunder Bowl in Mokena. Fee includes two games of bowling, shoes, pizza, pop, dessert and goodie bag. Please specify at registration if you would like to bowl on the same lane with friends, up to six per lane. The event is open to children 4-14 with one adult. Fee is $22 per person for residents and $26 each for non residents through. Jan. 13 and go up after that. Registration closes Jan. 29. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401.

Trail restoration

Show the Little Red Schoolhouse some love by hiking its 1-mile White Oak Trail and restoring habitats for the plants and animals that live there from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 13. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and warm up by a fire afterwards. Register for the free hike open to all at 708-839-6897. Visit littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov.

Night lights

The Forest Preserve District of Cook County Lunch & Learn series continues with a Zoom webinar on how light pollution at night affects the health of humans and wildlife at noon Feb 17. Panelists for the free program are: Terry H. Horton, Ph.D. and moderator and associate professor of Research, Department of Anthropology, Northwestern University; Randy Nelson, Ph.D. and founding chair of the Department of Neuroscience, West Virginia University; Judy Pollock, president of the Chicago Audubon Society; and Ken Walczak, senior manager of the Far Horizons Program at the Adler Planetarium. Register at https://tinyurl.com/fpdarkskies2022.

Explore Horsetail Lake

Explore Horsetail Lake, 104th Avenue, north of McCarthy Road, near Palos Park, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Self-guided and staff-led explorations are available. Littler pickup, a warming fire and nature activities-to-go are included in this free program. Call 312-533-5751 or visit experience.nature@cookcountyil.gov

Black Oak Trail hike

Hike the Black Oak Trail and enjoy a bonfire at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. The free program is open to all ages. Call 708-839-6897 or visit littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov

Sunset hike

Take a sunset stroll in the Forest Preserves of Cook County at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at Camp Sullivan, 14630 Oak Park Ave, Oak Forest. Depending on conditions, snowshoes will be available to borrow for the hike. Register for the free program at experience.camping@cookcountyil.gov. For more information, call 708-771-1573.

Photo hike

Hike around Swallow Cliff, Calumet-Sag Road, west of LaGrange Road, near Palos Park, and to Teason’s Woods at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 and hone your winter photography skills. Register for this free program open to all ages at 312-533-5751.

Birding 2.0

Join a Forest Preserve District of Cook County naturalist to learn about how to identify birds with tips, tricks and hints when looking in a free Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Register at: https://2022beabetterbiRoader2.eventbrite.com.

Watch the Birkie

The American Birkebeiner is the largest Nordic ski race in the U.S. Watch the race live while visiting the exhibits at Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, 12545 W. 111th St., Lemont, at 9 a.m. Feb. 26. The free program is open to all ages. Call 630-257-2045

Seasonal pop-up

Let nature be your guide at a pop-up activity at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. A Forest Preserve District of Cook County naturalist will lead a free activity for visitors of all ages depending on weather conditions. 708-839-6897 or littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov

Woodpecker walk

Learn about Illinois woodpeckers and look for sights and sounds of our hard-headed friends on a walk at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. Register for the free program open to all ages at 708-839-6897. Visit littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov.

